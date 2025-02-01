Singapore Open 2025 Final: Ann Li vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Ann Li vs (2) Elise Mertens

Date: February 2, 2025

Tournament: Singapore Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Kallang Tennis Centre, Singapore

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourts (Indoors)

Prize Money: US$275,094

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony LIV

Ann Li vs Elise Mertens preview

Ann Li plays a forehand against Madison Keys at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

World No. 85 Ann Li will face the second seed Elise Mertens in the final of the 2025 Singapore Tennis Open on Sunday, February 2.

The 24-year-old Ann Li has reached the final without dropping a set. The American came to Singapore after losing the first round of the Australian Open against eventual champion Madison Keys in the first round.

In the first round of the Singapore Open, Li beat Daria Saville 6-3, 6-1 and Mari Timofeeva 6-3, 6-2. In the quarter-final, she won 7-6(2), 7-6(4) against Australia's Kimberly Birrell before facing top seed Anna Kalinskaya. Li was 4-2 down in the first set against the World No. 18 but won the first set in a tie-break. She was leading 1-0 in the second set when Kalinskaya retired.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Mertens dropped only one game in her first round match against Taylor Townsend, winning 6-1, 6-0. In the second round, she dropped the first set in tie-break against Tatjana Maria but won the next two 6-3, 6-1.

The second seed earned straight sets wins against Camila Osorio 6-4, 6-2 in the quarter-final and China's Xinyu Wang 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-final.

Elise Mertens plays a forehand against Jessica Pegula in the second round of the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Ann Li vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Ann Li and Elise Mertens have never met on the WTA Tour before, so they are level 0-0 in their head-to-head.

Ann Li vs Elise Mertens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games Ann Li TBD TBD TBD Elise Mertens TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Ann Li vs Elise Mertens prediction

Ann Li has won only one WTA title, which came in 2021 at the Tenerife Ladies Open in Spain. She lost the Merida Open final against Zeynep Sonmez in Mexico in October 2024.

The former World No. 44 will be in the Top 60 of the WTA Rankings for the first time since 2022, when the rankings will be updated on Monday. But a win in the final will take her up to 56.

World No. 32 Mertens, meanwhile, has won eight WTA singles titles, with her last coming at the Jasmin Open in Tunisia in 2023, where she beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-0.

Considering the current form, Mertens is the favourite to win the title, as she has won nine of 11 matches this season. She also reached the Hobart International final in January, where she lost to American McCartney Kessler in three sets.

Pick: Mertens to win in three sets

