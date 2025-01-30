Singapore Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 5

  • home icon
By Prem Mehta
Modified Jan 30, 2025 22:24 GMT
The Singapore Open 2025 is headed towards the final stages of the tournament, as the quarterfinals take center stage on Day 5 of the main draw.

Top seed, Anna Kalinskaya, who defeated Switzerland's Simona Waltert 6-2, 7-6 (3) in the previous round, will aim to maintain her strong form. Fourth seed Xinyu Wang also delivered a commanding performance in her Round of 16 match, securing a straightforward 6-4, 6-2 victory over Maya Joint. Meanwhile, second-seeded Elise Mertens had to struggle through the first set but displayed her experience and composure in the next two to win her match against Tatjana Maria (3)6-7, 6-3, 6-1.

On the other side, unseeded players could pose a serious threat to the top seeds. Australia’s Kimberly Birrell, who is coming through impressive wins, first over Polina Kudermetova and now (3)6-7, 6-3, 7-5 win over Hailey Baptiste, enters the quarterfinals with plenty of confidence.

Similarly, Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew claimed a decisive 6-4, 6-4 victory over Cristina Busca, who had defeated the 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the first round. Both the underdogs, Birrell and Sawangkaew, will look to capitalize on their momentum as they aim to extend their tournament runs with unexpected wins.

Here’s everything you need to know about Day 5, including the order of play, TV schedule, and live streaming details.

Schedule for Day 5 of Singapore Open 2025

Centre Court

The first match starts at 11:30 AM local time on January 31 (10:30 PM EST on January 30) and then the other matches will follow after that.

Quarterfinals

Match 1- Ann Li vs Kimberly Birrell

Match 2- (1) Anna Kalinskaya vs. Mananchaya Sawangkaew

Match 3- Jil Teichmann vs (4) Xinyu Wang

Match 4- (6) Camila Osorio vs (2) Elise Mertens

Singapore Open 2025: Where to Watch

Fans across the globe can catch all the live action from the Singapore Open 2025 via the following broadcasting channels:

United States of America: Tennis Channel

United Kingdom & Germany: Sky Sports

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: DAZN

South America: ESPN International

Asia: Sony Sports Network

Africa and the Middle East: SuperSport

Turkey: beIN Digiturk

Singapore Open 2025: Match Timings

Matches begin at 11:30 AM local time (10:30 PM EST on January 30) on Centre Court. Subsequently, matches will follow in sequence after the completion of the previous matches as all the matches are on the same court and no doubles matches are scheduled.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
हिन्दी