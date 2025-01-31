Singapore Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 6

The Singapore Open 2025 is approaching its climax, with Day 6 featuring the highly anticipated semifinal matches of both singles and doubles. Top-seeded players will battle for a coveted spot in the finals, promising fans an exhilarating day of tennis.

There are three semifinals lined up for the day, all of which will be played on Centre Court. First will be the two singles semifinals followed by the doubles semifinals. Anna Kalinskaya defeated Mananchaya Sawangkaew in three sets. The youngster showed some resistance, as she fought back after losing the first set, but the Russian overpowered her 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 to advanced to the semifinals.

Second seed, Elise Mertens defeated Camila Osario in straight sets to make her way to the semis. Xinyu Wang, the fourth seed, had to fight hard for her spot in the next round. The Chinese player defeated Jil Teichmann in a three-set battle 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-4.

American player, Ann Li, stopped the impressive run of Kimberly Birrell. The match ended in two consecutive tiebreakers won by Li 7-6(2), 7-6(4).

The doubles match will feature Nao Hibino and Oksana Kalashnikova against the Chinese pair, Xinyu Wang and Saisai Zheng, who are the third seeds of the tournament. Both pairs are coming off tough battles in their previous round, making it an exciting match-up.

Here's a complete guide to Day 6, covering the match schedule, TV broadcast details and live streaming options.

Schedule for Day 6 of Singapore Open 2025

Centre Court

Matches are scheduled to commence at 11:30 am local time (10:30 PM EST on January 31). It will go in a sequence; the others will start once the first one ends.

Semifinals:

Match 1- (1) Anna Kalinskaya vs Ann Li

Match 2- (4) Xinyu Wang vs (2) Elise Mertens

Match 3- Nao Hibino/Oksana Kalashnikova vs Xinyu Wang/ Saisai Zheng (3)

Singapore Open 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers around the world can watch the live coverage of the Singapore Open 2025 through these broadcasters:

United States: Tennis Channel

United Kingdom & Germany: Sky Sports

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: DAZN

South America: ESPN International

Asia: Sony Sports Network

Africa and the Middle East: SuperSport

Turkey: beIN Digiturk

Singapore Open 2025: Match Timings

Matches are set to begin at 11:30 am local time (10:30 PM EST on January 31) on Center Court. The first match will feature the top seed, Anna Kalinskaya, and the day will end with the doubles semifinal. Notably, Xinyu Wang will play in back-to-back semifinals, first in singles and then in the doubles.

