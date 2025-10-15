Six Kings Slam 2025 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz

The 2025 Six Kings Slam will get underway on October 15 (Wednesday). As the name suggests, the event will have six of the top players in the world, two of whom will be given a bye in the second round, while the other four players play an extra round.

On day 1 of this year's Six Kings Slam, World No. 2 Jannik Sinner will face former World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, the winner of which will face World No. 5 Novak Djokovic in the next round. The other match on Day 1 will see World No. 3 Alexander Zverev face off against World No. 4 Taylor Fritz, the winner of which will face World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the next round.

Let's take a look at the two matches scheduled to take place on Day 1 at the 2025 Six Kings Slam

#1 Jannik Sinner vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 Six Kings Slam will feature a former World No. 1, Jannik Sinner, taking on Stefanos Tsitsipas.

2025 has been yet another impressive year for Sinner, as he has won 43 of the 49 matches he has played, winning two Major titles. He also won the China Open and reached the finals at the Italian Open, Cincinnati Open, French Open, and the US Open, all of which he lost against Carlos Alcaraz. In his last event at the Shanghai Masters, he had to retire from his third-round match against Tallon Griekspoor.

Tsitsipas has a 22-18 win-loss record this year, winning one title at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he won against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final. Apart from that title, he also had quarterfinal finishes in Rotterdam, Monte-Carlo, and Barcelona. His last event was the Davis Cup, where he lost 4-6, 6-3, 5-7 against Joao Fonseca.

Tsitsipas has a 6-3 head-to-head record against Sinner, but the Italian is the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Six Kings Slam as he is an in-form player.

Predicted winner- Jannik Sinner

#2 Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz

Zverev in action (Getty)

The other match on Day 1 of the 2025 Six Kings Slam will feature World No. 3 and World No. 4, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz, facing off against each other.

Winning 48 of the 69 matches this year, Zverev's only title came in Munich, and he has had runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and the Stuttgart Open. His last event was the Shanghai Masters, where he lost 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 against Arthur Rindeknech in the third round.

Fritz has won 50 matches this year, winning titles in Eastbourne, Stuttgart, and having a runner-up finish at the Japan Open and a semifinal finish at Wimbledon. His last event was the Shanghai Masters, where he lost 4-6, 5-7 against Giovanni Mpteshi Perricard in the third round.

Fritz is the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Six Kings Slam as he has won nine of the fourteen matches against Zverev, including the last six matches.

Predicted winner- Taylor Fritz

