Sloane Stephens picks Rafael Nadal as her favorite ATP player, opens up about her first meeting with husband Jozy Altidore, and more

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is one of the most recognized and popular players in tennis history.

With his intense game and pulsating groundstrokes, he has always attracted the attention of fans. The Spaniard is not only popular amongst his millions of fans but amongst his fellow tennis players as well, a fact that was proved once again on Sunday.

While doing a Q&A session on her social media recently, former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens was asked about her favorite ATP player, to which the American picked the 22-time Grand Slam champion and posted a photo of the two of them together.

One fan also asked the American about when she met her husband Jozy Altidore, who is a soccer player for the Liga MX club Puebla. Interestingly, Stephens revealed that she and Altidore have known each other since the fifth grade.

"We met in 5th grade," she revealed

The American went on to pick Mykonos as her non-tennis-related city to visit, while advising prospective tennis players to enjoy the process and have fun on the court if they wanted to be successful on the professional tour.

"I think it made it more beautiful to be among rivals for so many years" - Paula Badosa on the Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer rivalry

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2022

Speaking in a recent interview, World No. 3 Paula Badosa mentioned that it was very emotional to see Roger Federer's farewell match at the 2022 Laver Cup, where he was joined by Rafael Nadal for a doubles clash against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

"It was very emotional. I think it made it more beautiful to be among rivals for so many years. For me, it was something super emotional. But of course, he is a perfect athlete," said Badosa.

She further spoke about the iconic rivalry between the duo and regretted not having a rivalry like that on the WTA tour for herself.

"I don't know, I will never have a rivalry like that of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. At the moment I don't have a rivalry like that, but out of friendship, Aryna Sabalenka," said the World No.3

Shortly after his doubles clash alongside Federer, Nadal withdrew from the event citing personal reasons, remarking that he wanted to be with his wife during her pregnancy.

It is unclear as to when the Spanish player will return to the tour, but his presence at the year-ending ATP Tour Finals is expected. Whether the Spaniard chooses to play in the Paris Masters before that, however, remains to be seen.

