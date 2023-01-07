Sloane Stephens made a surprising move to Free People Movement, a fashion brand based out of the USA, for her apparel collaborations at the start of the 2023 season.

The American signed a deal with Nike back in 2018. While there have been no official reports of her ending her partnership with the multinational sports company, the player has conveyed that she has established her association with Free People Movement.

In a conversation with Forbes, Stephens revealed that the apparel that she promotes and wears for her matches has to be primarily "functional" and that the Free People Movement does a great job in that regard.

"While fashion is certainly one major component, the pieces need to be functional so I can do my job. I wanted to make sure I actually enjoyed wearing the clothes before we had any discussions on the business side," she said.

The World No. 37 conveyed that the energy of the company and their focus towards achieving shared goals is another reason that has prompted her to sign the deal.

"I love the energy of the company as they grow in a new segment of the market. Everyone is super collaborative and focused on the same goal, so not only are they interested in my feedback and experience, but they seek it out," Stephens added.

The Free People Movement fashion brand recently ventured into the tennis market to expand its reach and they already sponsor Stephens' compatriot Sofia Kenin.

"I think it speaks to the power of tennis as a global sport" - Sloane Stephens on the variety of apparel brands entering tennis

Sloane Stephens at the 2018 WTA Finals previews

Sloane Stephens feels that the introduction of a wide range of apparel brands into tennis over the past few years is a sign of the sport developing at a global level.

While top brands including Nike, Under Armour and Adidas have been dominating the space for a long period, several new companies, including Original Penguin, Lululemon and Donna Sportswear, have entered the tennis world in recent times.

Speaking to Forbes, the 2017 US Open champion reflected on the expansion of the commercial aspect of tennis over the years.

"I think it speaks to the power of tennis as a global sport. Brands are recognizing the platform we have as players and are wanting to get involved. I think it's a great thing for the sport. Also, tennis clothes are just cute. Period," asserted the 29-year-old.

While things looked delightful for the player off the court with her new partnership, Sloane Stephens had to endure a rough start to 2023 on court, having suffered a defeat in the opening match of the ASB Classic against Rebeka Masarova in straight sets.

