Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard once said in an interview that he did not allow any of their trophies in his house.

The two sisters booked their spots in the final of the Lipton Championships (now known as the Miami Open) in 1999. Venus Williams beat Steffi Graf while Serena Williams triumphed over Martina Hingis.

Richard Williams was asked in an interview whether the trophy would stay in their house. He responded by saying that he didn't allow any trophies in his house and that all of them ended up in the garage.

"That's a good question. I wouldn't know. I don't know the answer to that one. I can tell you this much here. I do not allow no trophies in my house. I've never allowed one trophy in the house at no time. I put all the trophies out in the garage. And when they move, they can take those trophies with them," he said.

When asked the reason behind this, Richard Williams said that many parents got carried away with a trophy, ranking or a sponsor.

"Because I see so many parents get carried away with a trophy and a ranking and a sponsor. We never asked for a sponsor. My wife went out and prepared to have financial aids for ourself. Before every kid in the house were born, we already had two years of income put away," he said.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams won a combined 30 Grand Slam singles titles

Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix

Serena Williams and Venus Williams both had incredible tennis careers and won multiple Grand Slams. They have a total of 30 Major singles titles between them.

Serena Williams won 23 of those and completed the career Grand Slam. She won seven titles each at the Australian Open and Wimbledon while clinching the US Open six times. The French Open is her least successful Major, having won it three times in 2002, 2013 and 2015.

Venus Williams won seven Grand Slam singles titles throughout her career. Five of those came at Wimbledon while two were won at the US Open. She reached the finals of the Australian Open (2003, 2017) and the French Open (2002), losing to her sister on both occasions.

The two sisters were a successful doubles pairing and won 14 Grand Slams together across all four Majors. They also won three Olympic doubles golds in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

