"So much stuff is said about me that isn’t true, but I try not to let it affect me" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu's 2022 season might not have catered to fans' expectations of the former US Open champion, but she is nothing but proud of the way she handled her first full year on tour.

Speaking in an interview with lifestyle magazine SheerLuxe, the Brit recalled her 2022 season in detail, remarking that her resilience came as a surprise to her. Noting that there were a lot of stories circulating online that weren't true, the teenager was glad she did not let them affect her too much.

While Raducanu admitted that the spotlight on her was overwhelming, she was happy that she could use the time to get used to the publicity aspects of being an elite athlete.

"Professionally speaking, I’m very proud of my resilience this year. I've faced quite a bit of adversity and I’ve had to keep getting back up a lot. So much stuff is said about me that isn’t true, but I try not to let it affect me," Raducanu said.

"The past year has meant getting used to that side of things – the publicity and hearing all these things I never even knew about myself! The attention on the tour is so intense," she added.

As for her personal highlights of 2022, the former US Open champion was most impressed that she got the opportunity to attend two races -- at Brands Hatch and the Carrera Cup, through her brand partner Porsche.

"Personally, I love Formula One and, while I didn’t get to Silverstone this year, I did go to two races at Brands Hatch with Porsche and the final of the Carrera Cup. There, I got to do a lap in the safety car, which was a 911," Raducanu said.

Emma Raducanu also spoke about her love for tennis, stating that she enjoyed the feeling of pushing herself to the limits. Since the game helped her with her ultra-competitive spirit as well, the Brit loved tennis more than any other sport, to the point that she considered it "addictive."

"I love working hard – it doesn't matter what it is, be it school or tennis, I just love the feeling of pushing myself to the max. That feeling when you think you're at your limit and then you push a little bit further," Emma Raducanu said.

"The gains you get are so, so worth it. It gives me such satisfaction. Also, the competitive element. I'm very competitive and when it's close, when no one really knows what's going to happen – the suspense, the adrenaline… It’s addictive," she concluded.

"I’ve been out of the game for two months, so it’ll be interesting to see where I’m at" - Emma Raducanu on her upcoming Abu Dhabi exhibition

Emma Raducanu will play in Auckland before the 2023 Australian Open

During the interview, Emma Raducanu also discussed her plans for the 2023 tennis season, declaring that she will start her preparations with an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi midway through December.

With her still recovering from a wrist injury, the teenager looked forward to seeing where she was physically before the Australian Open. Prior to the Melbourne Major, the Brit is also scheduled to play in the ASB Classic in Auckland for match practice.

"Everything's wrapping up in terms of tour finals and things like that, but I'm going to Abu Dhabi for an exhibition match on December 16th. It’s not an actual tournament but I’ve been out of the game for two months with a wrist injury, so it’ll be interesting to see where I’m at with that," Emma Raducanu said.

"As I said, I've been doing a lot of gym work, so it'll just be a great way to get back into the sport before the season officially begins. In the New Year, I'll be in Auckland before the start of the Australian Open," she added.

