"So tired about all her excuses" - Tennis fans raise concerns after Emma Raducanu loses to World No. 213 at Slovenia Open

Emma Raducanu suffered an early exit at the Slovenia Open on Thursday, a loss that further highlighted her tough times on tour since winning the 2021 US Open as a qualifier. Raducanu's latest defeat came against World No. 213 Anna-Lena Friedsam, leaving tennis fans quite concerned about her current form.
Raducanu picked up an injury late in the first set, which she lost 5-7. She then began moving better after some treatment for her injured thigh and bageled Friedsam in the second set. However, the talented Friedsam stunned Raducanu in the third set, eventually winning 7-5, 0-6, 6-3.
Despite Friedsam's experience and form, Raducanu's defeat is regarded as an upset at the Slovenia Open.
Fans reacted to the World No. 83's loss and while some raised genuine concerns, there was some unnecessarily harsh assessment as well of Raducanu's form this year.
"I'm so tired about all her excuses! Always when Emma Raducanu seems to lose a match then she faked she is injured. But after the MTO she bagelede her opponent, because Friedsam had lose her rhythm," one fan tweeted.
Meanwhile, another fan highlighted that Raducanu is still a teenager and opined that a good coach by her side will help her a great deal.
"I really really hope Emma’s US Open win wasn’t a fluke, she is still a teenager and needs good coaching. I hope Roger after retirement becomes coach of her but won’t happen," read another tweet.
Here are a few more reactions to Emma Raducanu's loss at the Slovenia Open:
"It's a clean slate" - Emma Raducanu after her US Open 1R exit
While Emma Raducanu was upset at losing in the opening round of her US Open title defense, she admitted her relief at now being able to have a clean slate and not be burdened by the pressure of expectations after last year's incredible US Open run.
The British youngster took a drastic fall in the WTA rankings from No. 11 to 83, after her 2022 US Open loss to Alize Cornet. But she is not too bothered about it and is confident in her ability to rise in the rankings once again.
"I mean, in a way happy because it's a clean slate," Emma Raducanu said in a press conference after her US Open match. "I'm going to drop down the rankings. Climb my way back up. Yeah, I mean, in a way the target will be off my back slightly. Yeah, I just have another chance to claw my way back up there."
"I've been doing some really good work in the last six weeks especially. Yeah, just looking forward to kind of putting more of those weeks together consistently, then we'll see what happens," she added.
Raducanu's best results this year have been quarterfinal appearances at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix and the Citi Open.