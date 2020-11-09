Sofia Open 2020: Adrian Mannarino vs Martin Klizan preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Adrian Mannarino vs Martin Klizan

Date: 9 November 2020

Tournament: Sofia Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,615

Match timing: Approx. 2 pm local time, 5.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Adrian Mannarino vs Martin Klizan preview

Fifth seed Adrian Mannarino faces off against lucky loser Martin Klizan in the first round of the Sofia Open on Monday.

Mannarino has been in some pretty decent form coming into the match, having had a strong indoor hardcourt season so far. After an incredible run at the Astana Open where he finished as the runner-up, the World No. 36 came up just short against Alexander Zverev in the third round of the Paris Masters. It was a hard-fought three-setter, similar to Mannarino's loss to Zverev in Cologne a fortnight earlier.

The Frenchman comes into the tournament as one of the favourites to pick up his first ever title on the ATP tour.

Martin Klizan at the BMW Open by FWU 2019

Martin Klizan meanwhile is a player who has his fair share of experience on the ATP tour. However, the Slovak has been struggling for form of late.

Klizan has made just two main draw appearances on the ATP tour in 2020, and hasn't won a single match. At the Challenger level, his only good run has been at Istanbul a couple of weeks ago - where he reached the final.

Adrian Mannarino vs Martin Klizan head-to-head

The meeting in Sofia is the first between Adrian Mannarino and Martin Klizan on tour, so their head-to-had stands at 0-0. The pair did meet in the qualification round at the 2019 Madrid Masters though, where Klizan prevailed in straight sets.

Adrian Mannarino at the 2020 Rolex Paris Masters

Adrian Mannarino is the overwhelming favorite in his match against Martin Klizan, and it is easy to see why. The Frenchman has won six of his last nine matches on indoor hardcourt, and there haven't been any major problems with his game.

Mannarino has plenty of momentum coming into this match, and his flat groundstrokes coupled with his deft touch at the net might be too much to handle for Klizan.

Prediction: Adrian Mannarino to win in straight sets.