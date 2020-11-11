Sofia Open 2020: Adrian Mannarino vs Radu Albot preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Adrian Mannarino vs Radu Albot

Date: 12 November 2020

Tournament: Sofia Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,615

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - ESPN/Tennis Channel

Adrian Mannarino vs Radu Albot preview

Adrian Mannarino and Radu Albot both registered straight-set victories in their respective second-round matches. They will now lock horns in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Sofia Open.

Despite winning with a similar margin in terms of sets, the victories of Mannarino and Albot couldn’t be more contrasting. The Frenchman labored to a 6-4, 7-6 (6) win over Egor Gerasimov. Radu Albot, on the hand, despatched World No.12 Denis Shapovalov with consummate ease as evidenced by the scoreline of 6-2, 6-4.

Adrian Mannarino is the 5th-seed at Sofia and comes into this tournament with some of the best form this year. The 32-year-old made the finals in Astana, where he lost to John Millman. At the Paris Masters, Mannarino made it as far as the third round before falling in three tightly contested sets to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev.

In Sofia so far, however, the World No. 35 has had to endure a tough time despite facing opponents ranked considerably lower than him. Adrian Mannarino needed three sets and 130 minutes to overcome the challenge of World No.150 Martin Klizan. Against 81-ranked Egor Gerasimov, the Frenchman needed close to two hours to seal a spot in the last eight.

Radu Albot

Meanwhile, Radu Albot has spent just 150 odd minutes on the court so far. Both his victories against Yuichi Sugita and Denis Shapovalov were achieved without much difficulty.

Advertisement

The Moldovan has been serving extremely well as evidenced by the fact that he is yet to be broken on his delivery. In addition to that, the World No.93 has conceded only two break-points so far.

Radu Albot has been a sort of giant-killer in recent weeks after defeating Hubert Hurkacz in Paris and Denis Shapovalov in Sofia. The 31-year-old is riding high on confidence and will be expected to make the most of his form against Mannarino.

Adrian Mannarino vs Radu Albot head-to-head

The head-to-head between Adrian Mannarino and Radu Albot is currently at 0-0 as this will be their first encounter on the ATP tour.

Adrian Mannarino vs Radu Albot prediction

Adrian Mannarino

On paper, Adrian Mannarino comes into the game with the superior ranking, pedigree, and form. However, the Frenchman has shown a slight dip in his game in Sofia and it remains to be seen if he can make any improvements.

Radu Albot, on the other hand, is playing some clean tennis and is hardly giving his opponents any free points. His counterpunching game dealt well with the pace and power of Shapovalov. The player will be expected to do the same against the French southpaw’s flat groundstrokes.

Fatigue might be a factor for Adrian Mannarino in this fixture which could hold him back from playing at his fluent best. As such, Radu Albot should clinch a victory in this match-up provided he doesn’t experience a huge dip in form.

Prediction: Radu Albot to win in three sets