Sofia Open 2020: Alex de Minaur vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Alex de Minaur vs Jannik Sinner

Date: 12 November 2020

Tournament: Sofia Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,615

Match timing: Approx. 2 pm local time, 5.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Alex de Minaur vs Jannik Sinner preview

Third seeded Australian Alex de Minaur has made it through to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Sofia Open, with a straight sets win over Russia's Aslan Karatsev. But the youngster's reward is a tricky last eight match against fellow Next Gen star Jannik Sinner - who has also managed a couple of easy wins in the Bulgarian capital so far this week.

Jannik Sinner

Sinner has been on the rise in recent months, having had his big breakthrough at the French Open. Not only did the 19-year-old make his first Grand Slam quarterfinal in Paris, he did so by taking out the likes of Alexander Zverev and David Goffin en route.

The youngster's big-hitting game has only benefited from the indoor conditions in his last two outings. Sinner is beginning to look increasingly dangerous, especially when dictating rallies from the baseline.

He will be up against a tough test in his match on Thursday, as De Minaur has gained a reputation for being one of the best defenders on tour. The Australian's foot speed and counterpunching abilities have troubled even the best players, and it will be interesting to see Sinner's approach in this particular contest.

Alex de Minaur vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Jannik Sinner (L} beat Alex de Minaur in the final of last year's Next Gen Finals.

The two players met in the final of last year's ATP Next Gen Finals at Milan, with Jannik Sinner coming out on top in straight sets. The Italian thus leads the duo's head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin.

Alex de Minaur vs Jannik Sinner prediction

This is a fairly well balanced matchup and has the makings of a very close affair. There is very little separating the two in terms of recent results; both men have had very similar seasons in 2020.

Alex de Minaur and Jannik Sinner didn't have the best of starts to the year, but they have come into their own since the tour's resumption in September. Both De Minaur and Sinner have one ATP final and a Grand Slam quarterfinal to show for, and look to be in good touch heading into this one.

However, the conditions under the closed roof might favor Sinner's more proactive approach over De Minaur's counterpunching one. And you cannot help but think about the match at last year's Next Gen Finals, where the Italian scored a lopsided win despite being a relative greenhorn.

Sinner has matured quite a bit in what has been a short span of time, and would be keen to repeat the outcome from the Milan meeting. And given the manner in which be has used his big serve and attacking groundstrokes to apply constant pressure on all of his recent opponents, he might well be on his way to achieving just that.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.