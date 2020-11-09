Sofia Open 2020: Denis Shapovalov vs Radu Albot preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Radu Albot

Tournament: Sofia Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,615

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Denis Shapovalov vs Radu Albot preview

Advertisement

Denis Shapovalov will play the first match of his final tournament in 2020 against Radu Albot. The two players will lock horns in the second round of the 2020 Sofia Open in Bulgaria.

The Canadian is the top-seed at this tournament and received a bye in the first round as a result. Radu Albot meanwhile knocked out Yuichi Sugita in his opening encounter.

For all his abundance of talent, Denis Shapovalov has failed to deliver during most of this European indoor hardcourt season.

The 21-year-old began this part of the season well by making the semi-finals of the St. Petersburg Open. However, in the two following events in Cologne and Vienna, Shapovalov looked woefully out of touch as he succumbed to shock opening round defeats at the hands of Gilles Simon and Jurij Rodionov respectively.

Denis Shapovalov will be keen on getting his hands on a first title of his calendar year, which is definitely a distinct possibility given the considerably weak draw in place. However, it would be easier said than done for a player who failed to make the finals in 12 events so far in 2020.

Radu Albot

Facing Shapovalov first-up would be World No. 93, Radu Albot who won his first-round match with consummate ease. The Moldovan looked quite comfortable in the conditions and made short work of his Japanese opponent.

Albot won 6-4, 6-1, and did not drop his serve throughout the match. This feat will no doubt give the 30-year-old some confidence ahead of an extremely tough fixture against Shapovalov.

Advertisement

Denis Shapovalov vs Radu Albot head-to-head

Denis Shapovalov and Radu Albot will be playing each other for the first time on the ATP Tour. So, their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Denis Shapovalov vs Radu Albot prediction

Denis Shapovalov in action at the 2020 French Open

On paper, Denis Shapovalov is the overwhelming favorite in this fixture. That said, the Canadian has been shockingly inconsistent in recent weeks during which he has struggled to beat lower-ranked opponents.

With his counterpunching game and quick feet, Albot will no doubt test Shapovalov’s patience throughout this encounter. Should the Canadian face any lapses in concentration, he could be looking at an early defeat yet again.

However, there is no denying Denis Shapovalov’s prowess when it comes to pure skill. The youngster boasts of one of the finest one-handed backhands on tour and also comes in with a much-improved serve.

If the Canadian's key weapons are working well, he should find himself with a place in the quarterfinals at the end of this match.

Prediction: Denis Shapovalov to win in three sets.