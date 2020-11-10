Sofia Open 2020: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Salvatore Caruso preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Salvatore Caruso

Date: 11 November 2020

Tournament: Sofia Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,615

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Salvatore Caruso preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime is one of the most promising and exciting young talents on tour currently. The 20-year-old has had an impressive season this year too, having reached three ATP singles finals as well as the fourth round of the US Open.

However, the Canadian comes into Sofia after enduring mixed fortunes at the Paris Masters. While he was knocked out of the singles event in the first round by Marin Cilic, Auger-Aliassime ended up lifting the doubles trophy with Hubert Hurkacz.

That would have definitely been a big boost for him heading into Sofia, given that it was his first ever Masters level win of any kind. Auger-Aliassime is the second seed in the Bulgarian capital, and will be keen to win his maiden ATP singles title this week.

Racquet as paintbrush... 🎨



Tasty as you like from Salvatore Caruso at @RolexPMasters

Meanwhile Salvatore Caruso, currently ranked 82nd in the world, has had a strong start to his campaign at Sofia. Having been knocked out in the first round of the main draw in his last three ATP tournaments, the Italian finally ended that losing streak this week.

Caruso came back from a set down to beat Bulgaria's Dimitar Kuzmanov 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round on Tuesday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Salvatore Caruso head-to-head

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Salvatore Caruso have not faced off on the tour so far. This will be their first encounter, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Salvatore Caruso prediction

While Felix Auger-Aliassime has had a few disappointing results this year, he has also shown that he has the skills to challenge anybody.

The Canadian has excellent groundstrokes off both wings, paired with a potent and powerful serve. He has an attacking style of play, which is always useful on quick courts.

Felix Auger-Aliassime comes into Sofia on the back of a doubles title win in Paris

Salvatore Caruso, who loves to play on clay, is also endowed with powerful groundstrokes. He has great movement on the court and does not shy away from approaching the net either.

However, the 27-year-old will likely find it tough to get past Auger-Aliassime, whose game is tailor-made for indoor hardcourts.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.