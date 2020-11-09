Sofia Open 2020: Gilles Simon vs Andrej Martin preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Gilles Simon vs Andrej Martin

Tournament: Sofia Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,615

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Gilles Simon vs Andrej Martin preview

Qualifier Gilles Simon will lock horns with the unseeded Andrej Martin in the first round of the ATP Sofia Open 2020.

Former World No. 6 Gilles Simon has had a hit-and-miss run in the indoor hardcourt swing this year. The Frenchman allowed Marton Fucsovics only three games in their bett1Hulks Indoors first-round match. However, Roberto Bautista Agut beat him in straight sets in the next round.

Simon made it to the second Cologne event's quarterfinals, where he won eight games in a row against Jannik Sinner. Unfortunately, he squandered an opportunity to play in the semifinals by eventually losing to the unseeded Italian in three sets. It is pertinent to note that the 35-year-old was coming off a win over the third seed Denis Shapovalov in the second round of the bett1Hulks Championships 2020.

His inconsistency came into the spotlight again at the Paris Masters 2020. Simon made a strong start against Tommy Paul, only to lose the match 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. That said, he does have some momentum on his side, having overcome Luke Saville and Illya Marchenko in the qualifying round without breaking sweat.

Andrej Martin

Slovakian tennis player Andrej Martin will challenge Gilles Simon for a spot in the Sofia Open pre-quarterfinals. The 31-year-old broke into the top 100 earlier this year. But he has a win-loss record of 4-9 in 2020.

The late bloomer will have to bring his 'A' game to the table to give his veteran opponent a run for his money.

Gilles Simon vs Andrej Martin head-to-head

Gilles Simon has never crossed paths with Andrej Martin on tour before. So, their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Gilles Simon vs Andrej Martin prediction

Gilles Simon should win this contest

Gilles Simon is no longer the player he once was. But he recorded two magnificent wins in the qualifying rounds. His returning skills would trouble Andrej Martin because Simon loves to use his opponents' pace against them.

His record in the controlled conditions is superior to his Slovak rival. Still, his erratic playing style could complicate things in this first-round match. Martin has the caliber to win marathon three-setters. But Simon has the edge over him because of the playing conditions.

Prediction: Gilles Simon to win in three sets.