Sofia Open 2020: Jan-Lennard Struff vs Vasek Pospisil preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Jan-Lennard Struff vs Vasek Pospisil

Tournament: Sofia Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,615

Live telecast: USA - ESPN/Tennis Channel

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Vasek Pospisil preview

30-year-old Jan-Lennard Struff has been consistently ranked in the Top 50 of the world rankings since mid-2019 - with a peak ranking of No. 29 and a current ranking of No. 36. The German has posted a 15-14 record on the circuit this year but is still waiting for his big breakthrough at a major tournament.

His best result at a major was in the fourth round of the French Open last year and he also reached the third round of both the US Open and Wimbledon. The German reached his first Masters quarter-final at the Cincinnati Masters, which was held in New York this year.

30-year-old Vasek Pospisil comes into the tournament ranked No. 74 in the world though he was as high as No. 25 in 2014. The Canadian player had to undergo surgery to repair a herniated disc in 2019 and was not able to touch a racket for 5 months. Given that, his comeback from No. 248 in the world last October to back inside the Top 100 is very impressive.

While his best results have come in doubles, where he has been a Top 5 player and a Wimbledon doubles champ, the Canadian has now been focusing more on his singles career.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Vasek Pospisil head-to-head

Vasek Pospisil at the 2020 US Open in New York City.

The two players have met twice on the ATP Tour and their head-to-head is tied at 1-1. Jan-Lennard Struff won their most recent encounter in 2016 on clay in Munich in three sets. Pospisil, though, won their match in s-Hertogenbosch on grass in straight sets in 2014.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Vasek Pospisil prediction

Jan Leonard Struff against Novak Djokovic at the Western & Southern Open in New York City earlier this year.

Seeded No. 4 at this week's tournament, Jan-Lennard Struff received a first round bye and will be playing his first match of the tournament. The German has posted some decent results in 2020.

While his 15-14 record may not appear great on paper, three of those losses have come to Novak Djokovic, two were against Stefanos Tsitsipas and four to players ranked above him. Struff has also gone 2-4 on the indoor hardcourts in recent weeks.

Pospisil reached the finals of the Montpellier event in February, where he lost to Frenchman Gael Monfils. He also made it to the round of 16 at the US Open.

Pospisil also qualified and reached the second round of the ATP Vienna event recently. In his first round match in Sofia, he rallied to win in a third set tie-breaker over Illya Marchenko.

ATP 250 SOFIA: 1st round

Remarkable win for #74 Vasek Pospisil. He def LL #216 Ilya Marchenko (UKR), 33, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(5). VP broke serve when IM served for match at 5-4 in 3rd set. Held from love-40 at 5-5 and rallied from 0-4 in the 3rd set TB.

Now vs #36 (4)Jan-Lennard Struff pic.twitter.com/UWYqnIkjZE — Tom Tebbutt (@tomtebbutt) November 9, 2020

Both Jan-Lennard Struff and Pospisil like to play aggressive tennis and take control of the points. The Canadian has a better net game and will also try to come forward to put some pressure on his German opponent.

In any case, it is likely to be a close encounter and the player who keeps their error count to the minimum will be able to come away win the win.

Prediction: Vasek Pospisil to win in three sets