Sofia Open 2020: Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: 13 November 2020

Tournament: Sofia Open 2020

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,615

Match timing: Not before 3 pm local time, 6.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Jannik Sinner has booked his place in the semifinals of the 2020 Sofia Open by getting the better of fellow Next Gen star Alex de Minaur in a tough quarterfinal.

The Italian's impressive run has come as no surprise given that he has been in solid form for quite some time now. Fresh off his first Grand Slam quarterfinal and another ATP semifinal, Sinner is brimming with confidence - which has been reflected in all of his matches.

Up next for the talented youngster is Adrian Mannarino. The Frenchman has built up plenty of momentum himself after suffering through a difficult start to the year.

Adrian Mannarino

The 32-year-old lost in the first round in seven out of the eight tournaments he played earlier in the year. But things took a surprising turn for the seasoned campaigner at the US Open, where he picked up his first string of back-to-back wins at a tournament before falling in the third round.

Mannarino has looked like a different player ever since, having reached a tournament final and another couple of quarterfinals. The results would have been even better had he managed to eke out either of his two tight matches against Alexander Zverev last month.

Either way, the Frenchman's remarkable turnaround in 2020 has given his opponents a lot to think about.

Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Jannik Sinner has a 14-7 win-loss record since the tour's resumption in August

The semifinal encounter in Sofia will mark the first meeting between Jannik Sinner and Adrian Mannarino. Thus, their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Jannik Sinner vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

This is a fairly well-balanced matchup given the recent form of the two players. Both Jannik Sinner and Adrian Mannarino are also extremely comfortable on hardcourts, having achieved some of their biggest results on the surface.

Mannarino is by far the more experienced of the two, with 10 ATP finals to his name. And the Frenchman's game, which is built around flat groundstrokes and solid front-court skills, is designed to do very well under a closed roof.

But Mannarino will enter this contest expecting some solid resistance from Sinner, who likes to play a relentlessly attacking game. We will likely see a lot of quick points and early finishes at the net from both players, with not many breaks of serve.

The one marked difference between the two players is their ability to wriggle out of close matches, which is where Sinner pulls ahead. That, coupled with his better match fitness, will give the 19-year-old a distinct edge if the match goes long.

Mannarino will have to show greater intent on the big points if he wishes to make it to his 11th career final. But given the form and quality of his young opponent, the Frenchman could possibly be staring at yet another tough loss.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.