Sofia Open 2020: Jannik Sinner vs Marc-Andrea Huesler preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Marc-Andrea Huesler

Date: 11 November 2020

Tournament: Sofia Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,615

Match timing: Approx. 4 pm local time, 7.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Jannik Sinner vs Marc-Andrea Huesler preview

Jannik Sinner came through a potentially tricky opener at the Sofia Open rather unscathed, taking out Marton Fucsovics in straight sets on Tuesday.

Sinner seems to be playing his best tennis right now, and the teenager will now look to stage another deep run in the Bulgarian capital. He will be fancying his chances against his next opponent, the 24-year-old lucky loser Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Marc-Andrea Huesler

For Huesler, this is an opportunity to showcase his game on the big stage. Up until now he had competed largely on the Challenger circuit, with only sporadic appearances on the ATP tour.

Huesler did seem to be in good touch around September, scoring back-to-back titles at the Challenger level. But the 24-year-old couldn't sustain the momentum, and since then the results haven't flown in with the frequency that he would have liked.

Unfortunately for Huesler, he has also not played his best tennis against opponents with a big-hitting game similar to Sinner. His last match prior to Sofia was a tame loss to Ilya Ivashka, but he will look to turn over a new leaf on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Jannik Sinner vs Marc-Andrea Huesler head-to-head

Playing under the roof, Jannik Sinner will look to make the of favorable conditions.

Jannik Sinner and Marc-Andrea Huesler have never crossed paths on the ATP tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Jannik Sinner vs Marc-Andrea Huesler prediction

Jannik Sinner enters this contest as a heavy favorite, especially given his form in recent weeks. He will be in his element playing under the roof, looking to make the best of his big serve and groundstrokes.

Marc-Andrea Huesler, who would be looking at this match as his big stage debut of sorts, will find himself at a career high ranking irrespective of the result on Wednesday. He will have absolutely no pressure on his shoulders, and that sort of freedom can sometimes bring out the best in players.

The Swiss might not possess the heavy artillery of his 19-year-old opponent, but the surprise element in a newcomer's game is always dangerous. Sinner has shown a lot of character in his wins this season, and he would have to use all the experience he's gained to come through this one.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in two tight sets.