Sofia Open 2020: Jannik Sinner vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: 10 November 2020

Tournament: Sofia Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,615

Match timing: Approx. 2 pm local time, 5.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Jannik Sinner vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Jannik Sinner is all set to take on the in-form Marton Fucsovics in the first round of the 2020 Sofia Open on Tuesday.

Having had a successful few weeks on the tour, Sinner will be looking to end the season on a positive note. But the 19-year-old would need to be at his absolute best if he wishes to get the better of his opponent, who has had a considerable amount of success this year himself.

Marton Fucsovics

Fucsovics started off 2020 with a second week showing in Melbourne, and he followed that up with good results at the other Majors as well. The Hungarian has also been successful playing on hardcourts outside the Slams, having scored wins over the likes of Grigor Dimitrov and Vasek Pospisil this year.

The wins over these big-hitting opponents will give Fucsovics plenty of confidence heading into this contest, given Sinner's similarly powerful game.

Jannik Sinner vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Jannik Sinner will look to make the best use of his big serve.

Marton Fucsovics scored a win in the duo's only prior meeting, which came at the start of this season. The Hungarian breezed past Jannik Sinner in their Round of 64 match at the Australian Open, winning in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

This is a fairly well-balanced matchup, given that there's very little that separates the two in terms of ranking and recent form. But Jannik Sinner has already shown a knack for playing his best tennis in the big matches.

That said, he cannot take his opponent lightly. Marton Fucsovics thrives under pressure, and is especially resilient from the baseline. The Hungarian will not be easy to outhit - even for someone as powerful a ball-striker as Sinner.

The Italian will have a slight advantage playing under the roof, which is bound to help his big serve and quick groundstrokes. But if there's one thing that Fucsovics has managed to prove this season, it is that he enjoys a challenge.

Having already beaten the teenager this year, the 28-year-old will be confident of doing so again. And that might just make all the difference in the end.

Prediction: Marton Fucsovics to win in three sets.