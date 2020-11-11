Sofia Open 2020: John Millman vs Vasek Pospisil preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: John Millman vs Vasek Pospisil

Date: 12 November 2020

Tournament: Sofia Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,615

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

John Millman vs Vasek Pospisil preview

Australian's John Millman captured his first career title at the Astana Open just 10 days ago. He is back inside the world's top 40 of the ATP rankings, at No. 38 - just five spots below his career-high of No. 33 which he achieved in October 2018.

The 31-year-old loves playing on fast hardcourts. His best result at a Major came on this very surface - a quarterfinal appearance at the 2018 US Open, which included a win over Swiss legend Roger Federer.

Vasek Pospisil meanwhile is currently ranked No. 74 in the world. The Canadian missed a big chunk of the 2019 season but has climbed from No. 248 to his current ranking in just about 13 months.

Pospisil has been a solid doubles player in the past, having won the Wimbledon doubles title in 2014. But he is now focusing more on singles, given his injury concerns last year.

John Millman vs Vasek Pospisil head-to-head

Vasek Pospisil at the 2020 US Open

Vasek Pospisil has a 1-0 lead in the official ATP tour head-to-head over John Millman. Pospisil won their encounter in the 2019 Davis Cup quarterfinals on indoor hardcourts, en route to Canada reaching the final.

John Millman vs Vasek Pospisil prediction

John Millman at the US Open earlier this year.

After winning the Astana Open, John Millman suffered a first round exit at the Paris Masters last week. But he has bounced back this week with two impressive wins - over Adrian Andreev in the first round and then a tough three-setter over former Top 10 player Gilles Simon on Wednesday.

Millman eventually delivers 📬@johnhmillman is the first winner of the day in Sofia, outlasting Simon 7-5 6-7(3) 6-2 in… 3 hours and 15 minutes!#SofiaOpen pic.twitter.com/dTs6RgQs6o — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 11, 2020

Vasek Pospisil, who reached the round of 16 at the US Open, also reached the second round of the Vienna Open after coming through the qualifiers. He then lost in the second round of the qualifiers at the Paris Masters.

At Sofia, Pospisil has so far registered a tough three-set win over Illya Marchenko in the first round and a straight sets win over fourth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff in the second.

Millman is known for his counterpunching skills, but he lately has learnt to transition well and take his chances when he gets a short ball. Pospisil, on the other hand, is more of an attacking player and will be looking to keep the Australian on the backfoot with his big serve, powerful groundstrokes and net game.

With both players in good form recently, the match should be a close affair. However, Pospisil is likely to have a slight edge given his greater offensive tools.

Prediction: Vasek Pospisil to win in three sets.