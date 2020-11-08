Sofia Open 2020: Marin Cilic vs Jonas Forejtek preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Marin Cilic vs Jonas Forejtek

Date: 9 November 2020

Tournament: Sofia Open 2020

Round: First-round (Round of 32)

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,615

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Marin Cilic vs Jonas Forejtek preview

Former US Open champion Marin Cilic will open his campaign in Sofia against wild-card entrant Jonas Forejtek in the first round on Monday.

While the 2020 Sofia Open is the penultimate tournament of the season, it will be the last one in Cilic's calendar as he has not made the cut for the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals.

Marin Cilic will fancy his chances at Sofia given that there aren’t many big names in the fray. That said, his form since the resumption of the tour leaves a lot to be desired.

The eighth seed has been poor right from the Cincinnati Masters where he lost in the opening round. Cilic hasn’t progressed beyond the third round at any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in, with his best result coming at the US Open, Rome Masters, and Paris Masters.

Marin Cilic

The Croat’s most impressive victory, however, came last week at the Paris Masters, where he beat rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets. Cilic will also take confidence from the fact that he ran another young gun - Ugo Humbert - close, before falling in three sets.

Up against Marin Cilic will be former US Open junior champion (2019) Jonas Forejtek who will be making his ATP Tour debut against the Croat.

The 19-year-old comes in with a lot of promise having done well on the junior circuit. In addition to his singles title in New York, Forejtek has also triumphed at the Australian Open and Wimbledon - both in 2019 - albeit in doubles.

Jonas Forejtek has been ranked as high as No.1 on the ITF circuit and is well-positioned to make the transition to the ATP Tour. The Czech comes in with a ranking of 399 on the ATP Tour.

Marin Cilic vs Jonas Forejtek head-to-head

Seeing how Jonas Forejtek will be making his ATP Tour debut against Marin Cilic on Monday, their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Marin Cilic vs Jonas Forejtek prediction

Marin Cilic preparing to serve

There is no doubt that the difference in the pedigree of both players is quite stark. However, Forejtek has the necessary credentials to be able to do well among the seasoned pros.

A debut against a great champion like Marin Cilic, however, could be quite daunting for the youngster. That said, with nothing to lose, Forejtek might just up his game by a notch or two.

All things considered, if Cilic’s showing at the Paris Masters is anything to go by, Forejtek is in for a rough time on Monday.

Prediction: Marin Cilic to win in three sets.