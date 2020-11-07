Sofia Open 2020: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

After an exhilarating ride in Paris this week, the ATP Tour will head to Sofia, the capital city of Bulgaria.

This ATP 250 event offers some of the players one last chance to battle it out for silverware as none of them will be competing at the season-ending ATP Finals in London later this month.

Nevertheless, Sofia still boasts of several big names in the fray.

NextGen stars Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime lead the field as the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds respectively. Alex de Minaur and Jan-Lennard Struff complete the top four.

Former US Open champion Marin Cilic will be looking to win his first title of the year while teenage sensation Jannik Sinner will relish his chances of a maiden ATP title given the arguably weak draw.

With the main draw action set to kick off on the 8th of November, let’s look at the prospects of the top players:

Top half: Denis Shapovalov leads the field in Sofia

Denis Shapovalov

Top seeds: [1] Denis Shapovalov, [3] Alex de Minaur, [5] Adrian Mannarino, [7] Nikoloz Basilashvili

Expected semifinal: Denis Shapovalov vs Alex de Minaur

Dark horse: Jannik Sinner

Analysis: Denis Shapovalov comes into Sofia on the back of two disappointing tournaments in Cologne and Vienna. The Canadian did not participate in Paris and, as such, lost his chance of making the cut for the ATP Finals.

Now, with the season almost at its end, Shapovalov will look to sign off on a high by trying to claim his first title of 2020. On paper, the 21-year-old is the favorite for the title but his form says otherwise given how he suffered shock defeats at the hands of Gilles Simon and Jurij Rodionov recently.

2020 European Open runner-up Alex de Minaur is the next big seed in this half and is playing some of his best tennis lately. The 21-year-old Australian staged some impressive victories in Antwerp and followed it up with a good start in the Paris Masters where he brushed aside Stefano Travaglia and giant-killer Lorenzo Sonego before falling to Daniil Medvedev in three sets.

Both Shapovalov and De Minaur have received a bye in their first rounds.

Alex de Minaur at the 2020 Paris Masters

Adrian Mannarino and Nikoloz Basilashvili complete the list of seeded players in this half. The Frenchman is drawn to face a qualifier whereas the Georgian will take on Stefano Travaglia.

The most interesting match-up in this half is undoubtedly between Jannik Sinner and Marton Fucsovics. The Hungarian hasn’t done well in the European hardcourt swing but is nevertheless a very tricky customer to deal with. At the same time, it remains to be seen how well the young Sinner has recovered from the foot injury that he sustained in Vienna.

Predicted semifinal: Denis Shapovalov vs Alex de Minaur

Bottom half: Can Felix Auger-Aliassime make it out of a tough half?

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Cologne 2 event

Top seeds: [2] Felix Auger-Aliassime, [4] Jan-Lennard Struff, [6] John Millman, [8] Marin Cilic

Expected semifinal: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Dark horse: Vasek Pospisil

Analysis: 20-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime headlines this half and is expected to have an easy ride till the quarterfinals where he could potentially lock horns with Marin Cilic. The two recently played against each other in the opening round of the Paris Masters, with the Croat handing the youngster a tough three-set defeat.

Auger-Aliassime’s form has dipped post the Cologne 1 event where he made the final. In the three tournaments after that, the Canadian has collectively won just two matches. However, given his pedigree, he should be expected to give it one final push with the season coming to a close.

Jan-Lennard Struff is another player who is struggling a lot in the indoor hardcourt swing. The German is yet to go past the second round at any event but finds himself with an opening-round bye in Sofia. In the second round, he could lock horns with Vasek Pospisil who is an extremely dangerous player in such conditions.

Jan-Lennard Struff

6th seed John Millman won his maiden ATP title in Astana a week ago and comes in brimming with confidence despite his first-round defeat in Paris-Bercy. Always a tricky customer on the faster surfaces, Millman will fancy his chances in Sofia. The Australian opens his campaign against home favorite Adrian Andreev in the first round.

Marin Cilic had a decent outing at the Paris Masters where he made the third round before going down in three sets to Ugo Humbert. 19-year-old Czech Jonas Forejtek will be Cilic’s first opponent in Sofia while veteran Richard Gasquet could potentially be in line next.

Predicted semifinal: John Millman vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Predicted final: Alex de Minaur vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Predicted champion: Alex de Minaur