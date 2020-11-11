Sofia Open 2020: Richard Gasquet vs Jonas Forejtek preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Richard Gasquet vs Jonas Forejtek

Date: 11 November 2020

Tournament: Sofia Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,615

Match timing: Approx. 8 pm local time, 11.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Richard Gasquet vs Jonas Forejtek preview

Richard Gasquet got his 2020 Sofia Open campaign underway against Roberto Carballes Baena on Tuesday. He wasted very little time in getting past the Spaniard, winning by a comfortable margin of 6-3, 6-4.

The Frenchman is now set to take on Czech teenager Jonas Forejtek, who scored a big opening round win against former US Open champion Marin Cilic on Monday.

Jonas Forejtek

Forejtek - who himself won the junior singles crown at the US Open last year - will take immense confidence from that triumph over Cilic. The youngster was playing in just his second main draw match on the year and fifth overall, but showed no signs of nerves. He displayed incredible scrambling abilities, often frustrating the subpar Croat into overhitting his groundstrokes.

Against Gasquet, Forejtek will have to deal with another aggressive all-courter. In that context, the Czech would be happy that he has the experience of playing against the big-hitting Cilic to draw inspiration from.

Advertisement

Richard Gasquet vs Jonas Forejtek head-to-head

Gasquet will be looking to make the best use of the relatively open draw.

Richard Gasquet and Jonas Forejtek have never faced each other, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Richard Gasquet vs Jonas Forejtek prediction

Richard Gasquet hasn't scored back-to-back wins at a main draw for a long time now. But given the Frenchman's immense experience and prowess on indoor hardcourts, he will be the favorite to come out on top in this contest.

His opponent Jonas Forejtek definitely has the skillset to do well on the big stage. However, it remains to be seen whether he can sustain his level against quality opponents in back-to-back matches.

Untested as he may be, Forejtek cannot be taken lightly. And even though Gasquet has a slightly less volatile game than Cilic, he will need to be vigilant throughout.

Even the slightest of let-ups from the Frenchman could see the youngster capitalize in a big way. This could be a close one, but it remains Gasquet's for the taking.

Prediction: Richard Gasquet to win in three sets.