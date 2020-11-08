Sofia Open 2020: Richard Gasquet vs Roberto Carballés Baena preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Richard Gasquet vs Roberto Carballés Baena

Date: 9 November 2020

Tournament: Sofia Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,615

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Advertisement

Richard Gasquet vs Roberto Carballés Baena preview

The 2020 Sofia Open will witness seasoned campaigners Richard Gasquet and Roberto Carballés Baena take on each other in an intriguing first round clash.

The match will hold greater significance for Gasquet, who snapped a losing streak at the recently held Paris Masters. The Frenchman will now look to end an underwhelming season on a somewhat positive note.

He will still enter this clash with a certain sense of caution as his opponent has been playing some good tennis in recent months.

Roberto Carballés Baena

Roberto Carballés Baena had suffered a slew of early exits at the start of year; he did, however, manage a complete turnaround beginning September. After scoring a good win in New York, the Spaniard went on to upset Denis Shapovalov in the second round of Roland Garros.

The run in Paris saw him return to the top 100 in the world rankings, and that's exactly the sort of confidence boost that could help Carballés Baena carry his momentum going forward.

Advertisement

A proven clay-court specialist, he is yet to achieve that big result on the faster surfaces and a somewhat open draw at this year's tournament would give him the extra motivation to do well at here.

Richard Gasquet vs Roberto Carballés Baena head-to-head

Gasquet will have an edge over his opponent playing on the indoor hard-courts.

Gasquet has won the duo's only prior meeting, and therefore leads the head-to-head 1-0. The win came at the 2016 Madrid Masters, with the Frenchman coming out on top in straight sets.

Richard Gasquet vs Roberto Carballés Baena prediction

Richard Gasquet hasn't played his best tennis this season, but he will still go into this match as the favorite. This is simply due to his level of experience and prowess on the surface.

The Frenchman's attacking game - anchored by a masterful one handed backhand - is destined to do well on the indoor courts of Sofia. He will step out on court looking to take control and the outcome could well come down to how well he is striking the ball on the day.

Carballés Baena, for his part, will also need to take a more proactive stance in the rallies. Hanging behind the baseline and trying to fend off a barrage of big groundstrokes can only take him so far in this match.

Prediction: Gasquet to win in two tight sets.