Sofia Open 2020: Richard Gasquet vs Salvatore Caruso preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Richard Gasquet vs Salvatore Caruso

Date: 12 November 2020

Tournament: Sofia Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250 Series

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €325,615

Match timing: Approx 8 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Richard Gasquet vs Salvatore Caruso preview

It has taken him a while but Richard Gasquet seems to have found some winning momentum once again. The Frenchman scored back-to-back wins over solid opponents to make the quarterfinals at the Sofia Open - his first since the resumption of tour.

And with the exit of big names from the draw, which includes the top two seeds, he will now be fancying his chances of going all the way in the Bulgarian capital.

Salvatore Caruso

Up next is the 27-year-old Italian Salvatore Caruso, who scored an upset win over the second-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round.

And while that win might have come as a big surprise for many, it wasn't completely out of the blue. Caruso, who is better known for his claycourt exploits, had shown signs of improvement playing on the faster surfaces since the beginning of the American swing this year.

He made it to the third round of the US Open, and has now scored wins over big-hitting opponents including the likes of Jannik Sinner and Auger-Aliassime. Those wins will give him a lot of confidence heading into the last-eight match here as well.

Richard Gasquet vs Salvatore Caruso head-to-head

Gasquet will be looking to make the best of the open draw.

This will be the first career meeting between Richard Gasquet and Salvatore Caruso, so the duo's current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Richard Gasquet vs Salvatore Caruso prediction

Gasquet has looked very comfortable playing in indoor conditions these last couple of weeks. His Paris Masters campaign was cut short after a tight straight-sets loss at the hands of Diego Schwartzman, but he is definitely heading into the right direction in terms of rediscovering his lost form.

And against an opponent who isn't particularly known for big groundstrokes or a powerful game, the Frenchman will definitely look to take the role of the aggressor.

Caruso will need to find a way to keep Gasquet from finding his groove - something that he did well against his last opponent. But given how clinical the Frenchman has been in his wins so far, that might prove to be a tough ask.

Prediction: Gasquet to win in two tight sets