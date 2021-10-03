Sofia Open 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (2) Gael Monfils

Date: 3 October 2021

Tournament: Sofia Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils preview

Top seed Jannik Sinner and second seed Gael Monfils will square off in the final of the 2021 Sofia Open on Sunday.

Sinner lifted the title in the Bulgarian capital last year and now finds himself just one win away from successfully defending his crown. The youngster has had a good run so far, registering straight-set wins in all of his previous matches.

Against the dogged Monfils, though, he will face a stern test.

Gael Monfils at the 2021 US Open.

Monfils, much like his Italian opponent, has had a straightforward path to the final. The Frenchman received a bye in the opening round and has spent less than two hours on court in wins over Gianluca Mager and Marcos Giron.

Monfils will be eyeing revenge against Sinner, who beat him at the US Open in a five-set epic.

Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Jannik Sinner leads Gael Monfils in their current head-to-head by a slender 2-1 margin. Apart from the US Open, Sinner also beat the Frenchman in Antwerp in 2019. Monfils' sole win came in Vienna the same year.

Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils prediction

Sinner has been solid in crunch moments throughout the week.

Given their close head-to-head record and recent form, this could turn out to be a high-quality affair. Monfils was going through a rough patch at the start of the season, but he has come into his own in recent weeks.

The Frenchman has been dominant over the course of this tournament and will enter the final brimming with confidence.

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, has had to do a lot of problem solving in his encounters. The youngster's service numbers haven't been the best, but he has managed to play the big points exceptionally well. The Italian will, however, need to turn in an improved performance against the mercurial Frenchman.

Sinner cannot afford to give Monfils too many looks at breakpoints as the Frenchman is too good an opponent to pass up any opportunities. Expect a tough fight, with the young Italian eking out a win.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets

