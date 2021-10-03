Sofia Open 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (2) Gael Monfils
Date: 3 October 2021
Tournament: Sofia Open 2021
Round: Final
Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize money: $565,530
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils preview
Top seed Jannik Sinner and second seed Gael Monfils will square off in the final of the 2021 Sofia Open on Sunday.
Sinner lifted the title in the Bulgarian capital last year and now finds himself just one win away from successfully defending his crown. The youngster has had a good run so far, registering straight-set wins in all of his previous matches.
Against the dogged Monfils, though, he will face a stern test.
Monfils, much like his Italian opponent, has had a straightforward path to the final. The Frenchman received a bye in the opening round and has spent less than two hours on court in wins over Gianluca Mager and Marcos Giron.
Monfils will be eyeing revenge against Sinner, who beat him at the US Open in a five-set epic.
Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils head-to-head
Jannik Sinner leads Gael Monfils in their current head-to-head by a slender 2-1 margin. Apart from the US Open, Sinner also beat the Frenchman in Antwerp in 2019. Monfils' sole win came in Vienna the same year.
Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils prediction
Given their close head-to-head record and recent form, this could turn out to be a high-quality affair. Monfils was going through a rough patch at the start of the season, but he has come into his own in recent weeks.
The Frenchman has been dominant over the course of this tournament and will enter the final brimming with confidence.
Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, has had to do a lot of problem solving in his encounters. The youngster's service numbers haven't been the best, but he has managed to play the big points exceptionally well. The Italian will, however, need to turn in an improved performance against the mercurial Frenchman.
Also Read
Sinner cannot afford to give Monfils too many looks at breakpoints as the Frenchman is too good an opponent to pass up any opportunities. Expect a tough fight, with the young Italian eking out a win.
Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets