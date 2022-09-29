Sofia Open 2022: Holger Rune vs Ilya Ivashka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (5) Holger Rune vs Ilya Ivashka.

Date: September 30, 2022.

Tournament: Sofia Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €534,555.

Holger Rune vs Ilya Ivashka preview

Holger Rune at the 2022 Hamburg European Open.

Holger Rune and Ilya Ivashka are set for a quarterfinal face-off at the 2022 Sofia Open on Friday.

Rune edged past Tim van Rijthoven in the first round in two tight sets, setting up a second-round clash against Lorenzo Sonego. The Italian had just won the Moselle Open last week. The duo managed to come up with a single break point opportunity for each of them in the opening set.

In the eventual tie-break, Sonego lost just a solitary point to come out on top and bag the first set. It looked like the second set was headed for a tie-break as well, with both players defending their serve quite well. However, Rune managed to break his opponent's serve at 5-4 as he served to stay in the set and leveled the proceedings.

After a stalemate for the better part of the deciding set, Rune ran away with the last three games of the match to complete a 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-3 comeback win.

Ilya Ivashka at the 2022 US Open.

Ilya Ivashka and Mikael Ymer engaged in a marathon battle in the first round, with the former edging past his opponent in three sets. He took on home favorite and third seed Grigor Dimitrov in the second round.

Ivashka started the match by securing a break of serve. Dimitrov had a break point in the next game to get back on serve, but the Belarusian managed to hold serve to make it 2-0. He didn't squander the lead and broke his opponent's serve once more towards the end of the set to nab it.

Both players had a few break point chances in the second set, but fumbled them all. Dimitrov saved a couple of match points as well in the 12th game to take the set into a tie-break. Ivashka was just too solid in the ensuing tie-break as he coursed to a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win.

Holger Rune vs Ilya Ivashka head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Holger Rune vs Ilya Ivashka odds

Holger Rune vs Ilya Ivashka prediction

Holger Rune at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Rune finally seems to be getting past his rough patch. He defeated two opponents in a row for the first time since his run to the French Open quarterfinals earlier this year. The teenager didn't drop his serve in the previous round against Sonego and hit 38 winners compared to just 13 unforced errors.

While Ivashka's stats were that impressive, he still struck 18 winners while committing 10 unforced errors, which is still rather decent. The 28-year-old will look to catch his opponent off guard with some timely drop shots. He's also well-equipped to engage the teenager in baseline exchanges.

Rune's game fell into place perfectly and made some minor adjustments after losing the opening set in the second round. He dictated the play for the better part of the match and will once again look to be the aggressor against Ivashka. The teenager seems to be having a resurgence and if he maintains his current level, it might prove to be too much for his opponent.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in three sets.

