Sofia Open 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Nuno Borges preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Nuno Borges

Date: September 29, 2022.

Tournament: Sofia Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Sofia, Bulgaria.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €534,555.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Australia - beIN Sports.

Jannik Sinner vs Nuno Borges preview

Jannik Sinner is the reigning champion at the Sofia Open

Top seed Jannik Sinner will face Nuno Borges in the last 16 of the Sofia Open on Thursday.

The Italian has produced some very good performances so far this season, winning the Croatia Open in Umag by defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the final. He then lost in the round of 16 at the Canadian Open, as well as the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The Italian reached the quarterfinals of the US Open and was up against Carlos Alcaraz. He had a match point on serve in the fourth set, but the Spaniard saved it, broke the Italian's serve and went on to win 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The Spanish teenager also saved a match point in 4th set as he reached his first Grand Slam semifinal



#CarlosAlcaraz #JannikSinner #USOpen #Tennis In one of best ever matches of US Open history, Carlos Alcaraz has edged Jannik Sinner after 5 hours and 15 minutesThe Spanish teenager also saved a match point in 4th set as he reached his first Grand Slam semifinal In one of best ever matches of US Open history, Carlos Alcaraz has edged Jannik Sinner after 5 hours and 15 minutes 🔥The Spanish teenager also saved a match point in 4th set as he reached his first Grand Slam semifinal 👏#CarlosAlcaraz #JannikSinner #USOpen #Tennis https://t.co/G72oajQfBf

Nuno Borges in action at the 2022 US Open

Borges has not won more than one match in any given ATP singles tournament so far this season.

The Portuguese secured his first Grand Slam match win against Ben Shelton at the US Open but lost to Wu Yibing in a thrilling encounter that lasted five sets.

Borges then competed at the Sofia Open and was up against Bosnia and Herzegovina's Mirza Basic in the first round. He came back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and seal his place in the round of 16.

José Morgado @josemorgado Nuno Borges comes back to beat 2018 champion Mirza Basic 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and reach the 2nd round in Sofia against 2020 & 2021 champ Jannik Sinner.



That's Nuno's first ATP MD win outside of Portugal. Nuno Borges comes back to beat 2018 champion Mirza Basic 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and reach the 2nd round in Sofia against 2020 & 2021 champ Jannik Sinner.That's Nuno's first ATP MD win outside of Portugal. https://t.co/hHrjsNZsml

Jannik Sinner vs Nuno Borges head-to-head

The head-to-head between Sinner and Borges is 0-0 as they have not locked horns before.

Jannik Sinner vs Nuno Borges odds

Odds will be added when available.

Jannik Sinner vs Nuno Borges prediction

Sinner will enter the match as the favorite to win given his ranking and performances this season.

The Italian has produced some very good performances in 2022 and has a very good chance of defending his title in Sofia. Sinner will look to be aggressive from the start of the match and dictate play from the baseline. His on-court movement is impeccable while he also has an effective serve.

The Italian's composure will also come in very handy as it has often helped him win matches from difficult positions.

Borges has a decent first-serve and can use his serve to get some free points, but the 25-year-old's tendency to serve double faults in crucial moments could hamper his chances. The Portuguese will have to be at his finest to stand a chance against Sinner.

Eventually, the Italian will likely be able to breeze past his Portuguese opponent to seal his place in the quarterfinals.

Pick: Sinner to win in straight sets.

