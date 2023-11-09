Sofia Open 2023 Day 4: Men's Singles Predictions ft. Jack Draper vs Cem Ilkel

It's quarterfinal eve on Day 4 of the 2023 Sofia Open.

Wednesday proved to be a day of upsets as top seed Lorenzo Musetti was among the biggest casualties. The Italian was sent packing by Jack Draper. Fourth seed Sebastian Baez retired after the conclusion of second set of his match against Pavel Kotov.

Along with Draper, Adrian Mannarino, Jan-Lennard Struff and Marton Fucsovics are the most prominent names featured in Thursday's quarterfinal duels. On that note, here's a look at the predictions for the matches on day 4 of the Sofia Open:

#1 - Jan-Lennard Struff vs Fabian Marozsan

Injuries derailed in what was turning out to be a career-best season for Struff. He reached his first Masters 1000 final in Madrid and finished as the runner-up in Stuttgart too. The German returned from a three-month injury hiatus in September and had won a couple of matches prior to competing at the Sofia Open.

Struff received a first-round bye as the third seed here and then scored a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Billy Harris in the second round. He'll now be aiming to win consecutive matches for the first time since his run to the final in Stuttgart.

Marozsan knocked out Zsombor Piros and Roberto Bautista Agut to reach this stage. He dug deep to oust the Spaniard in three sets in the previous round. The Hungarian has already bested players like Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud this season.

Struff's huge serve does give him quite an advantage in these conditions. However, Marozsan's game has improved a lot this year and if the German's not at his best, the 24-year old could come out on top.

Predicted winner: Fabian Marozsan

#2 - Jack Draper vs Cem Ilkel

Jack Draper is gunning for his second semifinal of the season at the Sofia Open.

Draper scored a 7-5, 6-2 win over top seed Lorenzo Musetti to make the last eight at the Sofia Open. It marks his third quarterfinal of the season. He also extended his winning streak to seven matches, having won the Bergamo Challenger last week.

Ilkel survived a tough test from Max Purcell to beat him 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 and reach his maiden ATP quarterfinal. But his journey's likely to conclude here. Draper seems to be rounding back into form after a string of injuries derailed his momentum.

Despite being younger, the Brit is the more experienced player in the latter stages of ATP tournaments. Expect Draper to put an end to Ilkel's dream run at the Sofia Open.

Predicted winner: Jack Draper

#3 - Adrian Mannarino vs Sebastian Ofner

After an opening-round bye, Mannarino defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-4. The win pushed him into his 10th quarterfinal of the season and also marked his milestone 40th win of the year. It's the most number of victories he has notched up in a single season.

Ofner needed three sets to down Vitaliy Sachko in the first round of the Sofia Open. He then staged a comeback from a set down to score a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2 win over Christopher O'Connell in the second round.

Mannarino and Ofner have faced off once before, with the former winning their encounter at this year's Astana Open in straight sets. Given the Frenchman's form this year, which includes a couple of titles, a similar result could be expected once again.

Predicted winner: Adrian Mannarino

#4 - Marton Fucsovics vs Pavel Kotov

Marton Fucsovics will be eyeing to reach his second semifinal of the year at the Sofia Open.

Fucsovics rallied from a set down to defeat Jurij Rodionov 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of the Sofia Open. He's now through to his second quarterfinal of the season, following his previous last eight appearance in Stuttgart.

Kotov needed three sets to dispatch Alexander Lazarov in the first round. He then faced fourth seed Sebastian Baez in the second round. The Russian lost the first set, but managed to take the second set by gaining the upper hand in the tie-break.

Unfortunately, Baez was unable to continue after this point and was forced to call it quits due to an injury, thus sending Kotov into the last eight. The Russian's now into his fourth quarterfinal of the season.

Kotov recently finished as the runner-up at the Stockholm Open as well. He lost to Gael Monfils in three sets in the final. Given Fucsovics up-and-down year, the Russian could pip the Hungarian to make the semifinals.

Predicted winner: Pavel Kotov