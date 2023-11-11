Sofia Open 2023 final: Adrian Mannarino vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (2) Adrian Mannarino vs Jack Draper

Date: November 11, 2023

Tournament: Sofia Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Arena Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €597,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Tennis TV

Adrian Mannarino vs Jack Draper preview

Adrian Mannarino at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Second seed Adrian Mannarino will take on Jack Draper in the final of the 2023 Sofia Open on Saturday.

Mannarino scored wins over Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Sebastian Ofner to reach the semifinals, where he faced Pavel Kotov. The Frenchman broke his opponent's serve twice in the first set to go 5-1 up and closed out the set soon after that.

Both players had a lone breakpoint opportunity in the second set, which they failed to capitalize on. Mannarino edged out Kotov in the ensuing tie-break to win the match 6-2, 7-6 (2). He has now reached his fourth final of the year, the most he has in a single season.

Draper defeated Maximilian Marterer, Lorenzo Musetti, and Cem Ilkel to set up a semifinal clash against third seed Jan-Lennard Struff. The Brit went down an early break in the first set to trail 2-1 but flipped the script as he went on a four-game run to go 5-2 up.

Draper held on to the lead and managed to clinch the opener. He saved five break points early on in the second set to stay on level terms with Struff. The Brit then nabbed the pivotal break in the seventh game to go 4-3 up. He remained in front until the end to score a 6-3, 6-4 win and reach his maiden ATP final.

Adrian Mannarino vs Jack Draper head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Adrian Mannarino vs Jack Draper odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Adrian Mannarino +150 -1.5 (-300) Over 22.5 (-110) Jack Draper -190 +1.5 (-500) Under 22.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Adrian Mannarino vs Jack Draper prediction

Jack Draper at the 2023 Davis Cup.

Draper has been on a roll this week as he has won all his matches in straight sets and hasn't lost more than seven games in any of them. He has dropped his serve just twice across four matches so far, once against Struff in the last round and against Musetti in the second round.

Mannarino's career-best season continues as he now finds himself contesting his fourth final of the year. He won titles in Astana and Newport and finished as the runner-up in Mallorca. While his record in finals this year is 2-1, his career record in championship rounds stands at 4-10.

Draper's win over Struff also marked his ninth consecutive victory as he also won a Challenger title last week. The young Brit's game is firing on all cylinders at the moment. Mannarino, a fellow lefty, is a tricky player to deal with given his counterpunching ways.

But Draper's level has been pretty high all week. He's punishing his opponents with his huge forehand and his serve has been pretty solid too. The 21-year-old is likely to overcome the experienced Mannarino to win his maiden ATP title.

Pick: Jack Draper to win in straight sets.