Sofia Open 2023: Jan-Lennard Struff vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (3) Jan-Lennard Struff vs Jack Draper

Date: November 10, 2023

Tournament: Sofia Open 2023

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Arena Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €597,900

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Jack Draper preview

Jan-Lennard Struff at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Third seed Jan-Lennard Struff will take on Jack Draper in the semifinals of the 2023 Sofia Open on Friday (November 10).

After a first-round bye, Struff scored a straight-sets win over Billy Harris to make the last eight, where Fabian Marozsan awaited him. The two traded service breaks to start the match, but remained steady on serve for the rest of the opening set.

Struff gained the upper hand in the ensuing tie-break to clinch the opener. Marozsan responded by taking the second set to level the proceedings as a single break of serve in his favor got the job done.

Marozsan struck first in the third set to go 2-0 up, but Struff managed to get back on serve. The latter snagged another break to go 5-3 up and served for the match after that, but failed to close it out as he dropped serve. The German then broke back in the next game to score a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4 victory.

Draper, meanwhile, knocked out Maximilian Marterer and Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals, where he faced Cem Ilkel. The young Brit cruised through the match as he broke his opponent's serve twice in each set to win the contest 6-2, 6-2.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Jack Draper head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Jack Draper odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jan-Lennard Struff +190 -1.5 (-375) Over 22.5 (-105) Jack Draper -250 +1.5 (-650) Under 22.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Jack Draper prediction

Jack Draper at the 2023 Davis Cup.

Draper will be vying to reach his maiden final on the ATP tour, while Struff will fight to reach his third final of the season. However, the latter hasn't won a title yet either. The German made it to the title rounds in Madrid and Stuttgart this year, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe, respectively.

Struff faced a minor hiccup while trying to close out his last match, but didn't let the situation spiral out of control. He had a good serving day as evident by his 13 aces and 78% of first-serve points won.

Draper has won all three of his matches in straight sets this week. Aside from the first set against Musetti which went to 7-5, he hasn't lost more than three games in any of the others. The Brit made light work of Ilkel in the previous round and lost just three points on the back of his first serve.

Both players possess a strong serve and dictate play well from the baseline when given the opportunity. Draper won a Challenger title last week and has carried that winning form over here as well. The 21-year old will now be backed to reach his first career final on the main tour.

Pick: Jack Draper to win in straight sets.