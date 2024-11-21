  • home icon
  "Some bloke insulted my girlfriend, she was Black, he made racist comments" - When Boris Becker broke a finger after getting into a fist fight

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Nov 21, 2024 03:11 GMT
Boris Becker
Boris Becker | Image Source: Getty

Boris Becker once shared a story about a fistfight he got into, revealing that he broke his finger during the altercation. He explained that it happened because he was defending his girlfriend, who was being insulted by another man.

Becker recalled being in a Miami bar with his then-girlfriend, who was Black when a man began making racist remarks toward her. Unable to contain his anger, he confronted the man, telling him to direct his comments to him instead. The situation escalated into a physical fight, during which the tennis legend broke his finger.

The German told Esquire in 2015:

"You should see the other guy. It was a while ago in a bar in Miami. Some bloke insulted my girlfriend at the time. She was black. He made racist comments. I said, “Talk to me.” I broke a finger because of that. I’m temperamental and if somebody pisses me off I don’t shy away."
The six-time Grand Slam champion also reflected on the criticism he faced in Germany for not meeting societal expectations. He shared that some people wanted him to win every tournament and marry a "blonde, blue-eyed girl," which added pressure to his already high-profile life.

"The Germans expected me to win every tournament. Didn’t happen. They were proud of me and they loved and respected me, but they wanted to choose my girlfriend as well. I’ve been married to two women that are mixed race. Germany is a very civilised country, we’re an open society and there’s very little racism, but their beloved son Boris should have been married to a blonde, blue-eyed girl," Boris Becker said.

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
