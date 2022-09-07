"Some calling this a sign of passion but if a woman did this, she’d be labeled unattractive, aggressive, not a good role model for kids" - Tennis fans call out Nick Kyrgios for meltdown after US Open QF loss

Nick Kyrgios, tipped as the favorite for the 2022 US Open following exits from Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round, was shown the door himself in the quarterfinals, losing to Karen Khachanov in five sets.
The mercurial Australian came back from a set down twice to level things up against his more composed opponent, but an unusually low-energy day from his end eventually saw him lose out 7-5, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(3), 4-6.
Nursing a hamstring injury at the start of the match, Kyrgios returned to his element as the match progressed and looked set to outlast the Russian heading into the decider. However, Khachanov held his nerve admirably against an emotionally-charged Kyrgios and wrapped up the contest with an early break of serve.
Following his loss, the former World No. 13 took out his frustration with a back-to-back racquet smash, inviting criticism from tennis fans on social media. Tired of his antics throughout the season already, users on Twitter pointed out how the 27-year-old has not matured a bit over the years, and considered it the main reason why he will never be able to handle the pressure of being a favorite at a tournament.
One fan was of the opinion that if a female player had done what Nick Kyrgios did, she would have been labeled as aggressive and hysterical, bringing up the double standard prevailing in the sport.
"The world is really warped. Some of you are calling this a sign of “passion,” but if a woman did this, she’d be labeled unattractive, aggressive, not a good role model for kids, etc.," they tweeted.
Another fan blamed the Association of Tennis Players (ATP) for constantly encouraging such behavior, remarking that if they acted swiftly early on, Kyrgios wouldn't have become so comfortable with disrespecting the sport like this.
"Ok Nick Kyrgios is a good tennis player, but that doesn't give him an excuse to be disrespectful, rude and break every rule. He should be suspended from tennis until he learns how to behave himself. Can't believe people cheer for this guy," they opined.
Here are a few more reactions from fans:
"I honestly feel like shit, I feel like I've let so many people down" - Nick Kyrgios
Speaking at his press conference after the loss against Karen Khachanov at the 2022 US Open, Nick Kyrgios admitted that he was devastated with the result and that he felt like "s**t" for having let his fans down in such a manner.
Adding that he was focussed only on Grand Slams, the Australian revealed that he was planning to be in action again at the Australian Open next year, perhaps the Tokyo Open later this year if he felt up to it.
"I honestly feel like s**t. I feel like I've let so many people down. I just don't know. I feel like I'm playing Tokyo and stuff. But, like, I feel like these four tournaments are the only ones that ever are going to matter. It's just like you got to start it all again. I have to wait till Australian Open," Nick Kyrgios said. "It's just devastating. Like, it's heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win."