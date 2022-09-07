"Some calling this a sign of passion but if a woman did this, she’d be labeled unattractive, aggressive, not a good role model for kids" - Tennis fans call out Nick Kyrgios for meltdown after US Open QF loss

Nick Kyrgios, tipped as the favorite for the 2022 US Open following exits from Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round, was shown the door himself in the quarterfinals, losing to Karen Khachanov in five sets.

The mercurial Australian came back from a set down twice to level things up against his more composed opponent, but an unusually low-energy day from his end eventually saw him lose out 7-5, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(3), 4-6.

Nursing a hamstring injury at the start of the match, Kyrgios returned to his element as the match progressed and looked set to outlast the Russian heading into the decider. However, Khachanov held his nerve admirably against an emotionally-charged Kyrgios and wrapped up the contest with an early break of serve.

Following his loss, the former World No. 13 took out his frustration with a back-to-back racquet smash, inviting criticism from tennis fans on social media. Tired of his antics throughout the season already, users on Twitter pointed out how the 27-year-old has not matured a bit over the years, and considered it the main reason why he will never be able to handle the pressure of being a favorite at a tournament.

One fan was of the opinion that if a female player had done what Nick Kyrgios did, she would have been labeled as aggressive and hysterical, bringing up the double standard prevailing in the sport.

"The world is really warped. Some of you are calling this a sign of “passion,” but if a woman did this, she’d be labeled unattractive, aggressive, not a good role model for kids, etc.," they tweeted.

jade @bctheinternet2 Third and Five Podcast @thirdandfivepod A meltdown from Nick Kyrgios after losing in the US Open quarterfinal! A meltdown from Nick Kyrgios after losing in the US Open quarterfinal! https://t.co/hUTaihlTBF the world is really warped. some of you are calling this a sign of “passion,” but if a woman did this, she’d be labeled unattractive, aggressive, not a good role model for kids, etc. twitter.com/thirdandfivepo… the world is really warped. some of you are calling this a sign of “passion,” but if a woman did this, she’d be labeled unattractive, aggressive, not a good role model for kids, etc. twitter.com/thirdandfivepo…

Another fan blamed the Association of Tennis Players (ATP) for constantly encouraging such behavior, remarking that if they acted swiftly early on, Kyrgios wouldn't have become so comfortable with disrespecting the sport like this.

"Ok Nick Kyrgios is a good tennis player, but that doesn't give him an excuse to be disrespectful, rude and break every rule. He should be suspended from tennis until he learns how to behave himself. Can't believe people cheer for this guy," they opined.

InvestingSports&MoreInc @InvestSportsInc #USOpen #USA Ok Kyrgios is a good tennis player, but that doesn't give him an excuse to be disrespectful, rude and break every rule. He should be suspended from #tennis until he learns how to behave himself #atp #USOpen NaESPN. Can't believe people cheer for this guy #newyork Ok Kyrgios is a good tennis player, but that doesn't give him an excuse to be disrespectful, rude and break every rule. He should be suspended from #tennis until he learns how to behave himself #atp #USOpen #USOpenNaESPN. Can't believe people cheer for this guy #newyork #USA

꠹ꪮꫝꪀꪀꪗ @johnnyXN1 Third and Five Podcast @thirdandfivepod A meltdown from Nick Kyrgios after losing in the US Open quarterfinal! A meltdown from Nick Kyrgios after losing in the US Open quarterfinal! https://t.co/hUTaihlTBF Kyrgios needs to address his serious anger issues. His behaviour is completely unacceptable. The ATP need to sanction him. twitter.com/thirdandfivepo… Kyrgios needs to address his serious anger issues. His behaviour is completely unacceptable. The ATP need to sanction him. twitter.com/thirdandfivepo…

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Aurora 22!!!!🏆 @scorpio1641 @usopen @NickKyrgios Exciting matches with swearing disrespect and breaking racquets? Nice to see where your priorities lie @usopen @NickKyrgios Exciting matches with swearing disrespect and breaking racquets? Nice to see where your priorities lie

Vaibhav Manocha @BeingMinchu Even if he goes on to win a Grand Slam (not happening!), Nick Kyrgios will remain the biggest ever disgrace to the sport, and not just tennis. I might have said it many times earlier, but can repeat it a few more times... for sure Even if he goes on to win a Grand Slam (not happening!), Nick Kyrgios will remain the biggest ever disgrace to the sport, and not just tennis. I might have said it many times earlier, but can repeat it a few more times... for sure

Drew Jones @DrewJonesFOX I’m sure some will say ‘Same old Kyrgios’ for the racquet abuse. But doing after losing a brutal five-setter, well that just shows that he cares about winning - which is what the critics have always wanted #USOpen I’m sure some will say ‘Same old Kyrgios’ for the racquet abuse. But doing after losing a brutal five-setter, well that just shows that he cares about winning - which is what the critics have always wanted #USOpen

Serkan Öztürk @SerkanTheWriter Third and Five Podcast @thirdandfivepod A meltdown from Nick Kyrgios after losing in the US Open quarterfinal! A meltdown from Nick Kyrgios after losing in the US Open quarterfinal! https://t.co/hUTaihlTBF Nick Kyrgios's next appearance will be in court, not on it, where he will be facing charges over allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend... twitter.com/thirdandfivepo… Nick Kyrgios's next appearance will be in court, not on it, where he will be facing charges over allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend... twitter.com/thirdandfivepo…

Gray Connolly @GrayConnolly @sandylanceley @916_stevo I am generally (I think …) quite tolerant of rough diamonds etc but Nick Kyrgios is a national embarrassment. There is a wide path between being as dull as Pete Sampras and then carrying on like Kyrgios. @sandylanceley @916_stevo I am generally (I think …) quite tolerant of rough diamonds etc but Nick Kyrgios is a national embarrassment. There is a wide path between being as dull as Pete Sampras and then carrying on like Kyrgios.

OD @od_lotz @josemorgado Lol. When are we going to learn that Kyrgios is just hype and nothing else? And pls stop all these BS of him finally caring. Its a disrespect to other players. As though all these while he's been losing coz he didnt care. Whereas it was simply coz others are better than him @josemorgado Lol. When are we going to learn that Kyrgios is just hype and nothing else? And pls stop all these BS of him finally caring. Its a disrespect to other players. As though all these while he's been losing coz he didnt care. Whereas it was simply coz others are better than him

Daniel Garb @DanielGarb Personally, I can stomach this from Kyrgios when it's clear he's actually putting in the effort to try and win. Take the good with the bad. When he carried on like this in the past but wasn't interested in doing what's required to win, his defenders didn't have a leg to stand on. Personally, I can stomach this from Kyrgios when it's clear he's actually putting in the effort to try and win. Take the good with the bad. When he carried on like this in the past but wasn't interested in doing what's required to win, his defenders didn't have a leg to stand on.

unrelmon @MahmudaNaznin @valkeritos behaviors! @thirdandfivepod Like after almost every point he lost, he was throwing a fit. In the last 23 years I’ve been watching tennis, can’t recall one person compared to #Kyrgios having such extensive anger issues. He’s talented no doubt, but he needs to work on his violencebehaviors! @valkeritos @thirdandfivepod Like after almost every point he lost, he was throwing a fit. In the last 23 years I’ve been watching tennis, can’t recall one person compared to #Kyrgios having such extensive anger issues. He’s talented no doubt, but he needs to work on his violence🚩 behaviors!

"I honestly feel like shit, I feel like I've let so many people down" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 US Open

Speaking at his press conference after the loss against Karen Khachanov at the 2022 US Open, Nick Kyrgios admitted that he was devastated with the result and that he felt like "s**t" for having let his fans down in such a manner.

Adding that he was focussed only on Grand Slams, the Australian revealed that he was planning to be in action again at the Australian Open next year, perhaps the Tokyo Open later this year if he felt up to it.

"I honestly feel like s**t. I feel like I've let so many people down. I just don't know. I feel like I'm playing Tokyo and stuff. But, like, I feel like these four tournaments are the only ones that ever are going to matter. It's just like you got to start it all again. I have to wait till Australian Open," Nick Kyrgios said. "It's just devastating. Like, it's heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win."

