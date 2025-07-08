"Some days, I cry, I’m really sad, I’ve had meltdowns" - When Serena Williams dedicated her Wimbledon run to mothers like her with emotional message

Serena Williams dedicated her inspiring run at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships to all the mothers out there, proving that it’s possible to come back strong after having a child. It was her first Grand Slam final since giving birth to her daughter, Olympia.

Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November 2017, just two months after welcoming their daughter, Olympia. She returned to professional tennis the following year, with her comeback beginning at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Although the American couldn’t go far at the French Open, where she gave a walkover to Maria Sharapova in the fourth round, she bounced back in style at Wimbledon. She made it all the way to the final defying the odds, but fell short against Angelique Kerber.

What truly left a lasting impact was Serena Williams' incredible fighting spirit during her comeback. Returning to the court after becoming a mother was no easy feat, let alone reaching a Grand Slam final. Reflecting on that moment in a 2018 interview with Time, she said:

“I dedicated that to all the moms out there who’ve been through a lot. Some days, I cry. I’m really sad. I’ve had meltdowns. It’s been a really tough 11 months. If I can do it, you guys can do it too."

"I’m not done yet, simple. My story doesn’t end here," she added further.

Williams didn’t stop at Wimbledon and kept the momentum going at the US Open, reaching the final once again. There, she faced rising star Naomi Osaka in what would become one of the most controversial matches in tennis history.

Serena Williams won a Grand Slam while pregnant with Olympia

Serena Williams pictured with her husband Alexis and daughter Olympia at the 2024 Paris Olympics | Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams won the 2017 Australian Open, her 23rd and final Grand Slam title, while around eight to nine weeks pregnant with her daughter, Olympia Ohanian. She never mentioned her pregnancy during the tournament and only revealed the news publicly in April 2017.

She found out she was pregnant just before the tournament began, but went on to dominate the field without dropping a single set, capping it off with a 6-4, 6-4 win over her sister Venus in the final. A few months later, she proudly showed off her baby bump on Instagram with a touching message:

"My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. - Your Mommy."

Williams retired from tennis in 2022 and gave birth to her second daughter, Adira, in August 2023. She and Alexis Ohanian are now enjoying life fully with their two daughters by their side.

