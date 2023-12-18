"Somebody else had coffee while my child played, hurting for her country" - When Jelena Jankovic's mother hit out at Ana Ivanovic for Fed Cup absence

Jelena Jankovic's mother, Snezana, once lashed out at Ana Ivanovic for skipping out on Serbia's crucial Fed Cup relegation tie against Slovakia.

Ivanovic and Jankovic led the charge as the first female players to achieve significant success for independent Serbia in tennis, with both achieving the World No. 1 ranking and making a mark at Grand Slam tournaments. Alongside their on-court accomplishments, they also cultivated an enthralling rivalry on tour.

Following a two-year period without facing each other, the duo reignited their rivalry at the 2008 Madrid Open. However, their clash took a controversial turn even before they had set foot on the court.

Before their match, Jankovic's mother Snezana aired her grievances about Ana Ivanovic's absence from Serbia's crucial Fed Cup tie, where Slovakia secured a 3-2 win. In contrast, she emphasized her daughter's dedication, calling attention to the former World No. 1's battle with injury and a grueling travel schedule to represent her country in Belgrade.

Snezana also took a dig at Ivanovic for being spotted grabbing coffee with her then-boyfriend, Australian golfer Adam Scott during that time.

"Jelena missed only one match for Serbia in 10 years. This time she flew 48 hours across the world to play, despite a serious injury. At the same time, somebody else had coffee somewhere while my child played, hurting for her country," she told the Serbian media (via Daily Mail).

Meanwhile, Jankovic expressed that it was "disappointing" that her fellow Serb chose not to participate in the team event. She said that even having her presence on the bench would have been greatly appreciated.

"In Federation Cup, you don't play for (ranking) points or money, you are just playing for your incountry, for the love of the people," she said.

"It would have been nice even if Ana had just been sitting on the bench and supporting the team, even if she felt she could not play. If we play with the strongest team, we can beat the best. That is why it is disappointing Ana was not there. But it's her choice," she added.

The former World No. 1 also shed light on the nature of their relationship, stating that while they were cordial when they ran into each other, they were not close friends.

"We talk when we see each other, but we're not best friends," she said.

Despite leading by a set and a break, Ana Ivanovic suffered a narrow defeat to Jelena Jankovic in the second round of the 2010 Madrid Open.

A brief look at Ana Ivanovic and Jelena Jankovic's rivalry

Ana Ivanovic and Jelena Jankovic at French Open 2008

Ana Ivanovic and Jelena Jankovic locked horns in 12 tour-level encounters. Ivanovic held the upper hand in their rivalry, winning nine times. The duo split their two initial meetings, with Ivanovic triumphing in Zurich in 2005 and Jankovic emerging victorious in the 2006 Los Angeles quarterfinals.

Following a walkover from Jankovic at the 2006 Montreal Open, Ivanovic went on to dominate their rivalry. She won five straight matches against her compatriot, including the 2008 French Open semifinals, en route her first and only Grand Slam title.

Jankovic claimed victory in the 2008 WTA Tour Championships and the 2010 Madrid Open. However, Ana Ivanovic won their final three encounters in straight sets, including their last clash in the 2014 Stuttgart semifinals.