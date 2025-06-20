"Sometimes being a Black woman, you settle for less" - When Coco Gauff opened up about biggest lesson she took from Serena Williams

Coco Gauff once spoke about the profound impact Serena Williams had on her while growing up and aspiring to become a tennis player. Gauff shared that watching Williams' journey made her realize she didn't have to settle for less as a Black woman, something she previously believed in.

Back in 2022, ahead of the US Open, Gauff reflected on how much the American tennis icon meant to her and other young players. As an 18-year-old at the time, she had just won her opener against France’s Leolia Jeanjean and spoke candidly about the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Williams, who was preparing to retire, had been a visible symbol of excellence for young Black girls "in a sport that's predominantly white."

"Before Serena Williams came along, there was not really an icon of the sport that looked like me... So growing up, I never thought that I was different because the No. 1 player in the world was somebody who looked like me," Coco Gauff said.

Gauff also praised Williams' attitude and self-respect through the years, saying:

"It's just the way that she handles herself — she never puts herself down... I love that she always elevates herself. Sometimes being a woman, a Black woman in the world, you settle for less. I feel like Serena taught me that, from watching her, she never settled for less. I can't remember a moment in her career or life that she settled for less."

Gauff’s admiration for Williams was deeply personal. Growing up in Florida’s competitive tennis scene, Williams was her role model. Gauff began playing tennis at age four, and not only idolized Serena and her sister Venus Williams but also had the chance to speak with both. Beating Venus at Wimbledon in 2019, at just 15 years old, was a full-circle moment that launched her into the spotlight.

Coco Gauff became the first American woman since Serena Williams to win the French Open

Coco Gauff with her 2025 French Open trophy - Source: Getty

Serena Williams earned three French Open titles in singles (2002, 2013, 2015) and two in doubles alongside her sister Venus Williams (1999, 2010). In 2002, she edged out Venus in the final to win her first title at Roland Garros.

Eleven years later, in 2013, Serena again triumphed. This time over Maria Sharapova in the final. Her 2015 victory against Lucie Safarova was particularly poignant, during which she battled illness to capture her 20th Major.

Coco Gauff first reached the French Open final in 2022, but narrowly missed out. In 2025, however, she completed her breakthrough. The 21-year-old delivered an impressive claycourt campaign by overcoming early adversity before defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 to secure her first Roland Garros title.

In doing so, she became the first American woman to win in Paris since Serena’s landmark victory a decade earlier.

