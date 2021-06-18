Spain to celebrate 'National Tennis Day' on Rafael Nadal's birthday

Rafael Nadal's glittering legacy has been a source of pride for Spain. Among the myriad of honors bestowed upon him, the latest one is quite special.

The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET), the national governing body for the sport in Spain, has approved a proposal to declare June 3, Rafael Nadal's birthday, as 'National Tennis Day' to celebrate the Spaniard's career.

Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, has led Spain to five Davis Cup victories and has twice won the gold medal at the Olympics.

The idea first came up during a Eurosport broadcast of the 2021 Roland Garros second-round match between Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet.

Alvaro Benito and two-time French Open finalist Alex Corretja, who were covering the match, discussed a tweet from former Spanish tennis player Jorge Mir Mayor, who suggested declaring June 3 as 'National Tennis Day'.

The proposal attracted the attention of the Spanish media and on Friday, the RFET officially announced they would back it.

Muy contento que se pueda cumplir!! Gracias https://t.co/O075KLTCGB — JORGE MIR MAYOR (@JORGEMIRMAYOR) June 3, 2021

Miguel Diaz Roman, president of the RFET, said he had been in favor of the initiative since it was brought to his notice.

"I was listening to Eurosport comments about Nadal's game and I immediately understood that the idea was magnifice," he said in an RFET statement. "Spanish Tennis has a lot to celebrate. We have the most outstanding tennis player of all time, we are current Davis Cup champions and we are in the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup. I think, as I say, we have a lot to celebrate."

Rafael Nadal to skip Wimbledon and Olympics

On Thursday, Rafael Nadal revealed that he would not take part in Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics, citing the need to protect his body after a grueling claycourt season.

The 35-year-old said the two-week turnaround between Roland Garros and Wimbledon played a part in his decision.

Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 17, 2021

