Spanish legend David Ferrer honoured with statue in his hometown

David Ferrer has often been regarded as one of the best tennis players never to win a Grand Slam.

In recent news, former World No. 3, David Ferrer, was honoured with a statue of himself in his hometown, Xabia. During the ceremony that celebrated one of the best tennis players of his era, Ferrer spoke about his happiness with regard to being bestowed with the honour, before the Mayor spoke warmly of the retired tennis star.

David Ferrer was one of the best players of his era. Although he never managed to win a Grand Slam (thanks to the Big 3) he consistently reached the latter stages of major tournaments, particularly on clay and regularly featured in the top-5 of the tennis rankings.

Speaking at the ceremony, David Ferrer said,

"I am very happy here. It's where I want to be. Living in Xabia, in my place, is a privilege. Today it's difficult not to get emotional."

He went on to add,

"Everything started here in Xabia, I remember it like if it were yesterday my parents were taking me to the tennis on the weekends. And everything, sports-wise, ends here. I am very proud to have left the name of my village around the world."

He closed his speech by warmly remarking,

"Being here immensely makes me happy. As much as I travel for my connection to tennis and my commitments, I will always be back to Xabia. My mind and heart are here."

Additionally, the Mayor of Xabia spoke positively of the town's finest ever sportsman. He said,

"He was a hero, but for us also a great, smart guy. Normal within the extraordinary. Shot by shot, ball by ball and smile by smile you gained the respect and the love from all the sports fans."