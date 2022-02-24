×
No Spanish male player, including Rafael Nadal has lost an ATP tournament final in 2022

Anshul Singh
Modified Feb 24, 2022 12:43 PM IST
Spanish male players are currently dominating the ATP tour as no Spaniard, including Rafael Nadal, has suffered a defeat in the finals of any ATP tournament held in the 2022 tennis season so far. While Nadal won two titles in 2022, his compatriots, Roberto Bautista Agut, Carlos Alcaraz, and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, have each lifted one title.

World No. 5 Rafael Nadal emerged victorious at 2022 Australian Open, winning his 21st Grand Slam title. The 35-year-old defeated World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the finals to win the Happy Slam after 13 years. He also won the Melbourne Summer Set Open, a tune-up tournament to the Australian Open by beating Maxime Cressy in the final.

Similarly, Carlos Alcaraz, one of the biggest fanboys of Nadal, won this third ATP title at Rio Open 2022 last Sunday after defeating Diego Schwartzman in straight sets in the finals. The youngster also defeated the likes of Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini en route to his title, following which he crashed into the list of top 20 ATP players for the first time.

Roberto Bautista Agut and Albert Ramos-Vinolas also registered wins in the finals of the Qatar Open and Cordoba Open 2022 against Nikoloz Basilashvili and Alejandro Tabilo respectively.

Thus, no Spanish male player has lost in the finals of an ATP event in the 2022 tennis season. While Nadal and Alcaraz are currently playing at the Acapulco Open, trying to add one more feather to the Spanish cap, Ramos-Vinolas will begin his Chile Open 2022 campaign against Carlos Taberner on Friday.

Rafael Nadal will play against Stefan Kozlov at Acapulco Open 2022

After his Australian Open 2022 glory, Nadal enjoyed an easy victory over Kudla in the first round of the Acapulco Open on Wednesday. The Spaniard defeated the American in straight sets, winning with a final scoreline of 6-3, 6-2.

Following this, the 21-time Grand Slam champion will lock horns against Stefan Kozlov in the second round of the tournament on Thursday. This will be the first time the two will cross each other's paths on the ATP tour.

The Spaniard is enjoying red hot form at the moment and is currently on a 12-match winning streak on tour. Interestingly, he is yet to lose a match in the 2022 tennis season.

Rafael Nadal is eyeing his record-leveling fourth title at the Acapulco Open this year, a tournament he last won in 2020.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan
