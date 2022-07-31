"Speaks to his lack of respect, something he'll likely never earn if he keeps this up" - Tennis fans call out Jenson Brooksby for mocking Frances Tiafoe with LeBron James celebration in Atlanta

Jenson Brooksby booked his spot in the final of the 2022 Atlanta Open on Saturday, beating compatriot Frances Tiafoe in straight sets in the semifinals. The sixth seed looked at ease all throughout, wrapping up the clash 6-1, 6-4 without breaking a sweat.

After the win, Brooksby celebrated by mimicking LeBron James' signature celebration -- stamping on the ground with his feet while imploring the audience to pipe down. The move did not go down well with tennis fans on social media, who chastised the World No. 43 for being disrespectful towards his opponent.

TroubleFault @troublefault Brooksby imitating LeBron’s Silencer when everybody knows that’s Tiafoe’s celebration?!



Blocked and reported!



Brooksby imitating LeBron’s Silencer when everybody knows that’s Tiafoe’s celebration?!Blocked and reported!https://t.co/tXp4QKcToH

Since it is a celebration that is often copied by Tiafoe himself, users on Twitter saw Jenson Brooksby's actions as an intentional dig at his fellow American. The World No. 29, who usually greets his opponents at the net with a big hug, had nothing more than a cold handshake for the 21-year-old, adding more fuel to the fire that he indeed felt disrespected by Brooksby's actions.

One fan was of the opinion that the American would never earn respect on the ATP tour if he kept this up, adding that his behavior was particularly bad coming against someone as likable as Frances Tiafoe. The tweet read:

"Big Fo is one of THE best in taking a loss. Brooksby rubbing it in speaks to his lack of respect...something he'll likely never earn if he keeps this up. Let's see him do this IF he ever gets close to beating a top five guy."

Fictional Frontiers @FFrontiers @BrettHaber @FTiafoe Big Fo is one of THE best in taking a loss. Brooksby rubbing it in speaks to his lack of respect...something he'll likely never earn if he keeps this up. Let's see him do this IF he ever gets close to beating a top five guy. @BrettHaber @FTiafoe Big Fo is one of THE best in taking a loss. Brooksby rubbing it in speaks to his lack of respect...something he'll likely never earn if he keeps this up. Let's see him do this IF he ever gets close to beating a top five guy.

Another fan remarked that, as good as the 21-year-old's tennis was, his antics on the court made it difficult to root for him and tweeted:

"Can’t put my finger on it, but Brooksby is pretty unlikeable. Excessive grunts midpoint are pretty poor, which he did multiple times. Seems like a weird guy, albeit a real tough out on hard surface."

Kevin Doyle @KLDoyle11 @DanWolken Can’t put my finger on it, but Brooksby is pretty unlikeable. Excessive grunts midpoint are pretty poor, which he did multiple times. Seems like a weird guy, albeit a real tough out on hard surface. @DanWolken Can’t put my finger on it, but Brooksby is pretty unlikeable. Excessive grunts midpoint are pretty poor, which he did multiple times. Seems like a weird guy, albeit a real tough out on hard surface.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

BadToss @BadToss Brooksby will be our number one American some day and might turn out to be just as unbearable as Isner. Why can’t we have nice things. Brooksby will be our number one American some day and might turn out to be just as unbearable as Isner. Why can’t we have nice things.

Dan Wolken @DanWolken Tennis TV @TennisTV



Jenson Brooksby gets past Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 & will face De Minaur for the title in Atlanta



#AtlantaOpen That was some performanceJenson Brooksby gets past Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 & will face De Minaur for the title in Atlanta That was some performance 😲 Jenson Brooksby gets past Tiafoe 6-1 6-4 & will face De Minaur for the title in Atlanta 🏆#AtlantaOpen https://t.co/RWbA7t48y1 Tiafoe usually does the big hug after he loses. Not this time, gave him the blow-by. Interesting. twitter.com/tennistv/statu… Tiafoe usually does the big hug after he loses. Not this time, gave him the blow-by. Interesting. twitter.com/tennistv/statu…

HNDRX @TheHndrx @TennisTV Starting to think it was this move that caused Tiafoe to give Brooksby the cold shoulder at net after the match @TennisTV Starting to think it was this move that caused Tiafoe to give Brooksby the cold shoulder at net after the match 😂

Kelly @cornax I don’t think I have ever seen Tiafoe give such a terse handshake. That might be all I need to know about Brooksby. #AtlantaOpen I don’t think I have ever seen Tiafoe give such a terse handshake. That might be all I need to know about Brooksby. #AtlantaOpen

Myles @missingpointpod If JENSON BROOKSBY is what i have to look forward to in terms of professional tennis…



Count me out. If JENSON BROOKSBY is what i have to look forward to in terms of professional tennis…Count me out.

Trenton Jocz @TrentonJocz Hmm, might be some legit Tiafoe-Brooksby tension, Brooksby did the LeBron celebration Tiafoe does and then we got a total driveby handshake. Hmm, might be some legit Tiafoe-Brooksby tension, Brooksby did the LeBron celebration Tiafoe does and then we got a total driveby handshake.

Doris @Dorli_Wi @troublefault good when someone makes fun of the 🤡 for once when he is always being awful to others on court too @troublefault good when someone makes fun of the 🤡 for once when he is always being awful to others on court too

Chad @CCSMOOTH13 @troublefault Frances was NOT in a hugging mood after that. @troublefault Frances was NOT in a hugging mood after that.

rnw_ch @rnw_ch @troublefault I just love Brooksbys Tennis so much, but it's definitely hard to root for him. 🤭 @troublefault I just love Brooksbys Tennis so much, but it's definitely hard to root for him. 🤭🎾

Brett Haber @BrettHaber Not sure the Lebron post-match celebration right in the face of fellow-American @FTiafoe after a hard-fought match is Jensen Brooksby’s best look. Not sure the Lebron post-match celebration right in the face of fellow-American @FTiafoe after a hard-fought match is Jensen Brooksby’s best look.

"It's just in the moment stuff really, I was really pumped" - Jenson Brooksby on why he did the LeBron James 'Silencer' celebration

Jenson Brooksby takes on Alex de Minaur in the final of the 2022 Atlanta Open

Speaking at his press conference afterwards, Jenson Brooksby clarified why he did the LeBron James 'Silencer' celebration, saying that it was not meant as a slight against Frances Tiafoe. The American remarked that it was just a spur-of-the-moment decision and that he was simply too pumped at the time, declaring that there was no ill-intent of any kind towards his compatriot.

"It's just in the moment stuff really. I was really pumped. Sometimes I think those things are a little over-looked into. I was just pumped to get through that. It's as simple as that," Jenson Brooksby said.

Ricky Dimon @Dimonator Brooksby on the LeBron silencer celebration at the end of his match against Tiafoe:



"It's just in the moment stuff really. I was really pumped. Sometimes I think those things are a little over-looked into. I was just pumped to get through that. It's as simple as that." Brooksby on the LeBron silencer celebration at the end of his match against Tiafoe:"It's just in the moment stuff really. I was really pumped. Sometimes I think those things are a little over-looked into. I was just pumped to get through that. It's as simple as that."

Up next, the World No. 43 will lock horns with Australian Alex de Minaur in the final of the 2022 Atlanta Open. The World No. 30 is yet to face the American on the ATP tour to date, meaning that the duo will be meeting for the first time on Sunday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far