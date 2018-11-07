SPORTINDIA Junior Tennis League Season 6

Event winners of the tournament

SportIndia concluded their Junior Tennis League Season - 6, in the month of September for Boys and Girls category under 8,10,12 & 16. It was scheduled from 29th September - 3rd October at three venues being, Pachiyappas Tennis Centre, Nungambakkam Tennis Centre, Ramachandra Tennis Academy.

Around 250 students participated, where around 40 participants enrolled for each category. The tournament participants were from in and around Chennai. The match was followed by a league format in order to provide match exposure to the kids and to exhibit the players' training practice.

Match Format

Round Robin Matches: Best of 7 games (mini-set)

Knock-Out Matches: (Till Quarter-Finals) Best of 13 Games (Under-14 & 16), Best of 11 Games (Under-12 & 10), Best of 9 Games (Under-8)

Knock-Out Matches: (from Semi-Finals) Best of 17 Games (Under-16), Best of 15 Games (Under-14), Best of 13 Games (Under-8 & 10, 12)

Winners of the Boys Category:

Children Under 8 - Govardhan ( Robin Tennis ) beat Arjun (Chennai Tennis Centre)

( Robin Tennis ) beat (Chennai Tennis Centre) Boys Under 10 - Aayush ( Ransa ) beat Nithik Sivakumar ( Chennai Tennis Centre )

( Ransa ) beat ( Chennai Tennis Centre ) Boys Under 12 - Pranav Anand ( Chennai Tennis Centr ) beat Kalyan ( Periyar Nagar )

( Chennai Tennis Centr ) beat ( Periyar Nagar ) Boys Under 14 - Bharath Kumar ( RMK ) beat Kalyan ( Periyar Nagar )

( RMK ) beat ( Periyar Nagar ) Boys Under 16 - Shranyan ( Loyola) beat Aryan Badhri

Winners of the Girls Category:

Girls Under 10 - Diya Ramesh ( Alen Tennis ) beat Savitha Bhuvaneshwari (Periyar Nagar)

Under 10 - ( Alen Tennis ) beat (Periyar Nagar) Girls Under 12 - Sania Sukaina beat Madhumitha ( Love all )

beat ( Love all ) Girls Under 14 - Indhira Kumari beat Ananya

beat Girls Under 16 - Tamana ( Precision ) beat Himaja ( Jora )

Followed by the semi-finalist and quarter-finalist of each category.

SportIndia is overwhelmed by the responses that made the tournament successful and is thankful to all the players, parents, coaches, venue instructors for making the tournament successful. The event winners were awarded on the final day of the event at Ramachandra Tennis Centre by the organization's head and the reputed instructors of the club. They are coming up with season 7.

Event Winners of the Tournament