Sporting fraternity reacts as Rohan Bopanna accuses AITA of misleading players about Tokyo Olympics qualification

Just 4 days before the start of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna has launched a scathing attack on the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on his social media handle. He has criticized the Indian tennis body for misleading athletes, the media and everyone else about Tokyo Olympics qualification.

Bopanna said the International Tennis Federation (ITF) never accepted an entry for him and Sumit Nagal for the men's doubles event. He further went on to say that it was made clear that no changes would be allowed after the deadline for giving nomination, unless a player was injured or ill.

ITF has never accepted an entry for Sumit Nagal & myself.

ITF was clear that no changes were allowed after the nomination deadline (22nd June) unless Injury/Illness.

AITA has mislead the players,government, media and everyone else by stating we still have a chance. @AnurajR1 — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) July 19, 2021

Following Rohan Bopanna's tweet, many from the sporting fraternity have come out in support of the ace tennis star.

Let's go through a few of the many reactions to Bopanna's tweet:

1.Sania Mirza: Veteran tennis star and Bopanna's 2016 Rio Olympics mixed doubles partner Sania Mirza has expressed her disappointment in the AITA. Sania said they have given up a good chance at a medal in mixed doubles at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by not playing because of the confusion. The pair had reached the semifinals at the last Summer Olympics.

Whaaattt???If this is true then it's absolutely ridiculous and shameful..by this it also means that we have sacrificed a very good shot at a medal in the mixed doubles if you and I would have played as planned. We were both told that you and sumit's names hav been given .. https://t.co/h3fGkK0im8 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) July 19, 2021

2. Somdev Devvarman: Reacting to Bopanna's tweet, Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman said that he was not surprised by the AITA's act. He wrote: 'Nothing will change until incompetence gets the boot'.

Sadly not surprising



Nothing will change until incompetence gets the boot https://t.co/2zBzL8oIBB — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) July 19, 2021

3. Boria Mazumdar: Indian sports journalist and author Boria Mazumdar also had his say. He expressed his disgust at the AITA's apparent faux pas. Mazumdar questioned whether this confusion has cost India a medal.

That’s exactly my point. @rohanbopanna had emailed ITF and it is clear that the country was lied to by AITA. Did we just give up the opportunity of a medal? — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 19, 2021

AITA reacts to Rohan Bopanna's allegations

All India Tennis Association (AITA) general secretary Anil Dhupar on Monday hit back at Rohan Bopanna. Dhupar said one should not be dependent on other players' withdrawal from the competition to secure an Olympic berth.

The AITA Secretary-General cleared the air about qualifications criteria for Tokyo Olympics and said the federation has done its very best to make sure maximum players get a chance to feature in the Summer Games.

Dhupar also rubbished the allegations made by Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza. He said the comments leveled by both the Indian tennis stars were inappropriate, misleading and without knowledge. He further said that players should have re-checked the ITF rule book regarding qualifications before making a remark.

Twitter comments by Rohan Bopanna and then Sania Mirza are inappropriate, misleading and without knowledge: they should have checked the rule book of ITF regarding qualifications.

- Anil Dhupar, Hon. Secretary General, AITA — All India Tennis Association (@AITA__Tennis) July 19, 2021

