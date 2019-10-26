Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju applauds Born To Play for providing Platform to Youngsters

Sachin Arora FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 24 // 26 Oct 2019, 16:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kiren Rijiju | Image Credits: MidDay

Born To Play organized their monthly edition of Lawn Tennis Championship on October 20, at the RK Khanna Tennis Complex, Delhi. The competition comprised of multiple categories ranging from Co-Ed Under 6 to 50+ in both Men's and Women's divisions. The aim behind conducting this event is to promote the sport of Lawn amongst the upcoming players by providing them with a healthy competition and a good overall experience.2019

The Honorable Sports Minister of India, Mr Kiren Rijiju also lauded this initiative taken by Born to Play. Rijiju's son participated in the tournament and won the first prize in the Boys Under 14 category. He posted about his son's victory in the championship which also included appreciation for the organization and management done by Born To Play.

Born To Play has always been organizing and promoting such events since the time it was formed with the motto of development of sports culture in India. They strive to provide the best infrastructure and facilities to the participants with great organization and execution. Apart from lawn tennis, such events have been organised by us in sports like Table Tennis, Badminton and Football as well. More sports such as Cricket, Kabaddi, MMA, Volleyball are also in the pipeline.

The event was supported by Hudle as the ticketing partner along with Gritzo SUPERMILK and CrossBridge Institute of Health & Sciences as the nutrition and physio partners respectively.

Here is the list of all the winners that participated in different categories:

Co-Ed U-6 (Aptitude Test): Atharv

Co-Ed U-8 (Aptitude Test): Chaitanya Pandey

Boys U-10 (Singles): Ayaan Gupta

Girls U-10 (Singles): Anshika Singh

Boys U-12 (Singles): Aryaman Gouchwal

Girls U-12 (Singles): Mrinalika Swamini

Boys U-14 (Singles): Sangcho Rijiju

Girls U-14 (Singles): Mahleen Kaur

Boys U-16 (Singles): Jai Sharma

Boys U-18 (Singles): Nihar Bajaj

Men's Singles: Abhik Arora

Men's 35+ Singles: Harjot Singh

Men's 50+ Singles: Sanjay Chauhan

Men's Doubles: Pallav and Reagan Rathor

Mixed Doubles: Naresh Vij and Nikunj Kamal