SportsJig Mumbai Open Tennis Championships

SportsJig App FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 33 // 03 Sep 2018, 19:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

SportsJig Mumbai-Open Tennis Championships

SportsJig is glad to announce SportsJig Men’s Open Tennis Championship in Mumbai from 29th September. This is a Pro-Am (Professional-Amateur) tournament & will be played in Singles and Doubles formats.

All the matches will be played on the Tennis Courts of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), which is the sole controlling and governing body of the game of Tennis in Maharashtra & offers the best playing experience to its players.

This initiative has been taken to provide a competitive & professional playing experience to players and tennis enthusiasts.

Tournament Format:

- Singles & Doubles Knockout

- Singles: 64 matches played over 4 days

- Doubles: 32 matches played over 3 days

- Best of 3 sets matches

- Prize money for every individual win, Championship winner and runner-up

For registration & tournament details, click here.

Knowing the fact that in a city like Mumbai, where there is a scarcity of open spaces and Play Grounds, people don’t get enough opportunities to play an outdoor sport of their choice, through events like these, SportsJig helps the sports loving people to easily join in and enjoy their favourite sport in a recreational but competitive environment!

After making a mark in cricket, SportsJig now embarks on the journey of Tennis. With tournaments like these, SportsJig aims to bring the playing community together & play more sports of their choice.

The tournament will be a path-breaking event for city tennis players and provide them with an opportunity to display their skills.

About SportsJig: SportsJig is a hyperlocal app that enables your day to day sports. It is a fun new way to discover sports, play spaces, activities & players around you with book & play and much more. SportsJig aims to make people lead a sporty and healthy life.

For more details on the app, kindly visit: https://m.sportsjig.com/