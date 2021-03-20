St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2021: Daria Kasatkina vs Margarita Gasparyan preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Daria Kasatkina vs Margarita Gasparyan

Date: 21 March 2021

Tournament: St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2021

Round: Final

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Not before 4.30 pm, 7 pm IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Daria Kasatkina vs Margarita Gasparyan preview

The St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy will witness an all-Russian affair in the final for the first time in its history (since 2003) as Daria Kasatkina will take on Margarita Gasparyan on Sunday.

However, it is pertinent to note that the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy has become a WTA event only since 2016, before which it was classified as an ITF tournament.

The eighth-seeded Kasatkina overcame a slow start in her semifinal against Svetlana Kuznetsova on Saturday to come through in three sets, winning 1-6, 6-0, 6-2. At one stage, the 23-year-old won eight games in a row with a fine all-court display.

This is Daria Kasatkina's third win from a set down this week after she beat 2nd-seed Veronika Kudermetova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a similar manner.

The Russian began her St. Petersburg campaign by ousting the in-form Clara Tauson in straight sets, which arguably set the pace for her delectable form this week.

Daria Kasatkina will contest her second final of 2021 after she triumphed in the Phillip Island Trophy in February. Out of the 19 matches that Kasatkina has played in 2021, she has emerged victorious in 15 of them.

With the quality that the younger Russian has displayed in St. Petersburg so far, she will enter the title showdown as the favorite over Margarita Gasparyan.

Margarita Gasparyan

Advertisement

The 36-year-old Gasparyan has won eight consecutive sets in the tournament after dropping the opening set against Kristina Mladenovic in the first round.

Gasparyan's giant-killing run to the final included victories over Frenchwoman Katerina Siniakova, top-seed Ekaterina Alexandrova and veteran Vera Zvonareva.

Against Zvonareva on Saturday, Gasparyan looked in control for the most part, breaking her Russian counterpart on six occasions. However, the second set's tiebreaker turned out to be a see-saw affair, with the 26-year-old saving four set points in the process.

Daria Kasatkina vs Margarita Gasparyan head-to-head

The head-to-head between Daria Kasatkina and Margarita Gasparyan is at 0-0 as they have never played each other on tour before.

Daria Kasatkina vs Margarita Gasparyan prediction

Daria Kasatkina will be looking to win her 2nd title of 2021

Daria Kasatkina is one of the most improved players on tour, having made noticeable changes to her game and, more importantly, her tactical approach. The 23-year-old is no longer the loose cannon that she once was and instead bides her time patiently during rallies before going for the jugular.

Kasatkina's remarkable foot-speed and incredible defensive ability have also seen an improvement due to which hitting through her has become a difficult task.

Advertisement

However, Gasparyan can take solace from the fact that Kasatkina often takes time to find her footing in matches which is in stark contrast to her own approach.

Even though Gasparyan is likely to ask questions of Kasatkina, the older Russian has enough tricks up her sleeve to withstand the pressure and take home the title.

Prediction: Daria Kasatkina to win in three sets.