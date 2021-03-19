St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2021: Vera Zvonareva vs Margarita Gasparyan preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Vera Zvonareva vs Margarita Gasparyan

Date: 20 March 2021

Tournament: St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Vera Zvonareva vs Margarita Gasparyan preview

The first semifinal of the 2021 St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy will witness an all-Russian affair between Vera Zvonareva and Margarita Gasparyan on Saturday.

Zvonareva ousted compatriot Anastasia Gasanova in her quarterfinal on Friday, winning 6-3, 6-1. Gasparyan, meanwhile, sent the top seed Ekaterina Alexandrova packing with a 6-2, 7-5 victory.

At 36 years of age, Vera Zvonareva is no longer the force that she once used to be. The two-time Slam runner-up (Wimbledon 2010 and US Open 2010) is now ranked No. 145 in the world (rising to 120 after her win over Gasanova), and doesn’t have much singles success to boast about in the last half decade.

But there can be no mistaking Zvonareva's skills, even at her age. She recently won the women’s doubles event at the US Open in 2020, partnering with Laura Siegemund.

Zvonareva last made the final of a WTA singles event way back in 2011, the same year when she also last got her hands on singles silverware. But on Friday, she completely outplayed Anastasia Gasanova, who is 15 years her junior.

The older Russian lost her serve just once while breaking Gasanova five times during the match.

But Zvonareva’s most impressive victory came in the Round of 16, where she outlasted one of the tournament favorites in Fiona Ferro. The 36-year-old survived a 190-minute long blockbuster, prevailing 6-7(6), 7-5, 7-6(2).

Margarita Gasparyan

Margarita Gasparyan has been on a giant-killing spree of her own, ousting the likes of Kristina Mladenovic and Ekaterina Alexandrova this week. Gasparyan hasn't dropped a set since losing the opener set against Mladenovic in the first round.

The 26-year-old wasn’t at her best with her serve in the quarterfinal, as she got broken thrice by Alexandrova. But Gasparyan’s return game was scintillating to say the least, and she produced several scorching one-handed backhand winners that would even make Justine Henin proud.

Vera Zvonareva vs Margarita Gasparyan head-to-head

Vera Zvonareva leads Margarita Gasparyan 1-0 in the head-to-head. The duo faced each other in the qualifying rounds of this same event in 2020, with the older Russian winning 6-2, 6-2.

Vera Zvonareva vs Margarita Gasparyan prediction

This promises to be a riveting contest given the unique set of abilities that Vera Zvonareva and Margarita Gasparyan possess. Both players are offensive baseliners, but it is Zvonareva who boasts of the superior foot-speed, giving her an edge in the defensive department.

Zvonareva in fact is a superb striker of the ball, particularly on the backhand wing. The 36-year-old can create the tightest of angles with that shot, in addition to striking sublime down-the-line winners.

The mini-battle between Gasparyan’s serve and Zvonareva’s return will likely hold the key to this match. But Zvonareva’s vast experience might tilt the scales in her favor.

Prediction: Vera Zvonareva to win in three sets.