St. Petersburg Open 2020: Andrey Rublev vs Denis Shapovalov semifinal preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Andrey Rublev vs Denis Shapovalov

Date: 17 October 2020

Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2020

Round: Semifinals

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,243,790

Match timing: 2.00 PM Moscow Standard Time, 4.30 PM IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - ESPN/Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Andrey Rublev vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Andrey Rublev, the third seed at St. Petersburg, had an excellent couple of weeks leading up to the tournament. He won his maiden ATP 500 title in Hamburg in September, before making his third Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros.

Andrey Rublev has been in good form in St. Petersburg, winning all but one set in three games. He clinched a straight-set victory over Vasek Pospisil in the first round, before facing his toughest test of the tournament against Ugo Humbert.

The Russian lost the first set against Humbert but came back strongly to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Rublev was at his best in the quarterfinal against Cameron Norrie, where he won 6-2, 6-1 without dropping his serve.

Stunning display from Shapo 🤩@denis_shapo defeats Wawrinka 6-4 7-5 & will face Rublev in the @Formula_TX semi-finals! pic.twitter.com/Bc0DpaXnED — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 16, 2020

Advertisement

Denis Shapovalov, the second seed at St. Petersburg, has also been in decent form since the resumption of tennis. The Canadian made the quarterfinal at the US Open and the semifinal at the Rome Masters, before dropping out of the Roland Garros race in the second round.

Shapovalov has been in excellent form in Russia this week, winning all three encounters in straight sets. He ran past Serbia's Viktor Troicki with a 6-2, 6-3 win in the first round, without facing a break point.

The 21-year-old was just as clinical against Ilya Ivashka next, downing the Belarusian with a 6-1, 6-4 scoreline. Shapovalov was also excellent against the experienced Stan Wawrinka in the quarterfinal, clinching a professional 6-4, 7-5 win.

Andrey Rublev vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Rublev and Shapovalov have faced off thrice on the tour so far, with the Canadian leading the head-to-head 2-1.

The maiden encounter between the pair was in the Next Gen ATP Finals in 2017. It was a marathon fixture, which Rublev won after five intense sets.

The duo met twice in 2019 after that, in the Round of 32 at Miami and the Winston-Salem quarterfinal. Shapovalov won in straight sets on both occasions. All three encounters were played on hard courts.

Denis Shapovalov has a solid record against Andrey Rublev.

Andrey Rublev vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Advertisement

Rublev, with his powerful forehand and accurate two-handed backhand, is an excellent baseliner. The Russian prefers to deploy an offensive approach and likes to take the game to the opposition. While Shapovalov leads the head-to-head, Rublev has a 1-0 record over the Canadian in indoor hard court encounters.

Shapovalov, however, looks difficult to beat at the moment. The youngster has been in solid form all week. He has a powerful and accurate serve, which has already resulted in 25 aces for him in the tournament so far. Like Rublev, the Canadian also thrives on his forehand and is likely rely on this extensively in the semifinal.

Prediction: Shapovalov to win in three sets