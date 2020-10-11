St. Petersburg Open 2020: Borna Coric vs Feliciano Lopez preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Borna Coric vs. Feliciano Lopez

Date: 13 October 2020

Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2020

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: ATP 500 Series

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: USD 1,243,790

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Advertisement

Borna Coric vs Feliciano Lopez preview

Borna Coric during his first round match against Norbert Gombos at the 2020 French Open

23-year-old Borna Coric comes into the St. Petersburg Open on the back of a mixed season. He reached the semifinals of the Rio Open in February and his first ever Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open, but has not been able to replicate that form consistently through the year.

The Croat has been a former World No. 1 junior, but in the pros his highest ranking has been 12. Coric is currently placed 15 places lower, at No. 27.

Match of the ________?@borna_coric and Stefanos Tsitsipas gave us a five-set classic last night. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/FtkTndDDnM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2020

His first round opponent this week is Feliciano Lopez. The 39-year-old Spanish veteran, who also has a peak ranking of No. 12 in the world, is currently placed at No. 57.

Advertisement

After the resumption of the tour Lopez lost in the first round of the US Open and the French Open, but he did manage to reach the quarter-finals in Kitzbuhel. The Spaniard is one of the most experienced players on the circuit - he holds the all-time record for consecutive Grand Slam main draws played, at 74, having broken the mark set by Roger Federer.

“I'm more proud of being able to stay there so long and to still be competitive," Lopez told the Roland Garros website. “It's not about the number, it's about the way I played, especially the last six or seven years, it was something completely and totally unexpected from me.”

Borna Coric vs Feliciano Lopez head-to-head

Feliciano Lopez has a 2-0 lead over Borna Coric in career head to head

Feliciano Lopez leads the head-to-head 2-0 over Borna Coric. The Spaniard won their round of 32 clash at Beijing in 2018 by a 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 scoreline. Their first meeting was at the 2016 US Open, where Coric retired during the first set.

Borna Coric vs Feliciano Lopez prediction

There are not going to be any surprises with the way the two players approach this match. Borna Coric will be stationed at the baseline, while Feliciano Lopez will be trying to attack the net and keep the points short.

Advertisement

Neither player comes into the tournament very high on confidence, although Coric is ranked much higher and he reached the quarters at the US Open. This is a tough one to call, but I'm going with Lopez's experience to help him come through this win.

Prediction: Feliciano Lopez to win in three sets.