St. Petersburg Open 2020: Daniil Medvedev vs Richard Gasquet preview, head-to-head, prediction

Match details

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev vs Richard Gasquet

Date: 12 October 2020

Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2020

Round: 1st Round (Round of 32)

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor Hard

Prize money: USD $1,243,790

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six | Europe - Eurosport

Daniil Medvedev vs Richard Gasquet prediction

Daniil Medvedev lost in the first round of Roland Garros

World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev will be looking to bounce back from an early exit from the French Open when he takes on France's Richard Gasquet in his opening match at the 2020 St. Petersburg Open.

The Russian didn't play the Italian Open after his North American hardcourt swing campaign, opting out of the Masters 1000 tournament to rest after reaching the semifinals in New York. Medvedev's only tune-up tournament on clay before starting his campaign in Paris came up at Hamburg Open, where the Russian was the No. 1 seed.

However, Medvedev was dumped from the tournament in his first match, losing to France's Ugo Humbert in straight sets.

At the French Open, Medvedev found himself in a tough first-round matchup against the hard-hitting Marton Fucsovics, not having won a single match on clay in his previous appearances. Eventually, Medvedev would go down in four sets to Fucsovics.

Medvedev will be more than elated as the ATP Tour will be heading to the indoor hardcourts of St Petersburg this week, where his 34-year-old opponent Richard Gasquet is not very likely to give the lanky Russian a scare. Despite being past his peak years, the former World No. 7 has still tried to turn back the clock this season.

Gasquet has struggled to get match wins after a groin surgery last year. Compromised physically, the Frenchman still managed to take the match to World No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut at the 2020 French Open, where he led the Spaniard by a double break in the first before eventually collapsing to lose in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Richard Gasquet head-to-head

Richard Gasquet leads Daniil Medvedev by a margin of 1-0 in the head-to-head. The pair's only encounter came in Montpellier two years ago, where the Frenchman not only defeated, but bagelled his younger counterpart in the first round.

Richard Gasquet hits a backhand volley

Besides the losing head-to-head record against Gasquet, Medvedev also trails all French players in tour-level matches by 10-19. When you look at those numbers, it becomes abundantly clear that the Russian does not do well against players with flair - something the French are known for.

Gasquet has a powerful single-handed backhand and can turn it up with his finesse drop volleys. The Frenchman also has accurate groundstrokes, but does not hit as penetratingly from the forehand side.

Medvedev, on the other hand, is comfortable in all departments of the game and won the title in St. Petersburg last year. The Russian has shown some major improvements on his forehand wing since tour resumption, a shot that he will use to torment Gasquet's weak forehand. Indoor hard also happens to be the 24-year-old's favourite surface to play on, as it accentuates the effect of his flat groundstrokes and his big serve.

Gasquet might be out of his depth when he takes on the defending champion in the first round.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.