St. Petersburg Open 2020: Denis Shapovalov vs Ilya Ivashka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Ilya Ivashka

Date: 15 October 2020

Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2020

Round: Second round

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hard

Prize money: USD 1,243,790

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Denis Shapovalov vs Ilya Ivashka preview

Ilya Ivashka at Miami Open 2019

Second seed Denis Shapovalov faces qualifier Ilya Ivashka in the second round of the St. Petersburg Open on Thursday.

Shapovalov has not set the world on fire this year but he has had some solid results. The Canadian reached the quarter-finals of the US Open and backed it up with a semi-final showing at Rome, coming within a few points of defeating Diego Schwartzman.

The 21-year-old suffered an early exit in the French Open but bounced back strongly, defeating Serbian Viktor Troicki 6-2 6-2 in the opening round at St. Petersburg.

Ivashka, meanwhile, has been in fine form. The Belarusian did not drop a set in qualifying and carried that momentum into his first-round clash against Adrian Mannarino, defeating the Frenchman in straight sets.

Denis Shapovalov vs Ilya Ivashka head-to-head

This will be the second meeting between the two players. Denis Shapovalov leads the head-to-head 1-0, having defeated Ilya Ivashka in a hard-fought three-set encounter in Shenzhen two years ago.

Denis Shapovalov vs Ilya Ivashka prediction

Denis Shapovalov at the 2020 French Open

Denis Shapovalov comes into this clash as the overwhelming favorite. The Canadian has been a much-improved player after joining forces with Mikhail Youzhny, as shown by his recent results.

Shapovalov has incredible shot-making ability and enjoys playing on quick hard courts, where he can use his powerful serve and forehand to dictate rallies.

Ivashka's game also works well on faster surfaces. Capable of hitting winners off both wings, Ivashka can be a dangerous opponent when he is firing on all cylinders. However, the Canadian should have enough firepower to come through unscathed.

Prediction: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.