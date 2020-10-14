St. Petersburg Open 2020: Denis Shapovalov vs Ilya Ivashka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Ilya Ivashka
Date: 15 October 2020
Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2020
Round: Second round
Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Indoor hard
Prize money: USD 1,243,790
Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six
Denis Shapovalov vs Ilya Ivashka preview
Second seed Denis Shapovalov faces qualifier Ilya Ivashka in the second round of the St. Petersburg Open on Thursday.
Shapovalov has not set the world on fire this year but he has had some solid results. The Canadian reached the quarter-finals of the US Open and backed it up with a semi-final showing at Rome, coming within a few points of defeating Diego Schwartzman.
The 21-year-old suffered an early exit in the French Open but bounced back strongly, defeating Serbian Viktor Troicki 6-2 6-2 in the opening round at St. Petersburg.
Ivashka, meanwhile, has been in fine form. The Belarusian did not drop a set in qualifying and carried that momentum into his first-round clash against Adrian Mannarino, defeating the Frenchman in straight sets.
Denis Shapovalov vs Ilya Ivashka head-to-head
This will be the second meeting between the two players. Denis Shapovalov leads the head-to-head 1-0, having defeated Ilya Ivashka in a hard-fought three-set encounter in Shenzhen two years ago.
Denis Shapovalov vs Ilya Ivashka prediction
Denis Shapovalov comes into this clash as the overwhelming favorite. The Canadian has been a much-improved player after joining forces with Mikhail Youzhny, as shown by his recent results.
Shapovalov has incredible shot-making ability and enjoys playing on quick hard courts, where he can use his powerful serve and forehand to dictate rallies.
Ivashka's game also works well on faster surfaces. Capable of hitting winners off both wings, Ivashka can be a dangerous opponent when he is firing on all cylinders. However, the Canadian should have enough firepower to come through unscathed.
Prediction: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.